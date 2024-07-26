For the first half of 2024, Eramet reported net income (Group share) of -41 million euros, compared with +98 million a year earlier, and adjusted EBITDA down 27% to 247 million on adjusted sales down 12% to 1.67 billion.

We achieved a good operating performance, with normal operating conditions in Gabon and strong production growth in Indonesia", says Christel Bories, CEO of the mining and metals group.

Calculated on the basis of its volume target range, and on the indicative basis of consensus prices to date for the year, Eramet indicates that its adjusted EBITDA would be, by way of illustration, between 1.2 and 1.3 billion euros in 2024.

