Eramet : Adjusted EBITDA down 27% in 1st half
We achieved a good operating performance, with normal operating conditions in Gabon and strong production growth in Indonesia", says Christel Bories, CEO of the mining and metals group.
Calculated on the basis of its volume target range, and on the indicative basis of consensus prices to date for the year, Eramet indicates that its adjusted EBITDA would be, by way of illustration, between 1.2 and 1.3 billion euros in 2024.
