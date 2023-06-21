Eramet : Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet

Paris, June 20th, 2023, 6.30 PM

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet

Laurent Cicolella joins Eramet's Sustainable Development and Corporate Commitment department as Group Communications Director. He succeeds Pauline Briand who wished to give a new direction to her career.

Laurent Cicolella has more than 25 years of experience in communication and marketing in the industry sector in France and abroad. He spent most of his career at PSA, where he held various responsibilities in Communication, Marketing and Business Development for the PEUGEOT, CITROËN, DS brands and Corporate Communication. He held the positions of Managing Director of PSA's import subsidiary in China and then as CITROËN's Brand Image Director. He then joined LOTUS CARS in England as Brand Marketing Director, then the GERFLOR Group as Group Communication Director, before creating his own communications consulting company.

Laurent Cicolella is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and ESSEC.

Virginie de Chassey, Director of Sustainable Development and Corporate Commitment, member of Eramet's Executive Committee, said: "We warmly thank Pauline Briand for her essential contribution to implement a communication strategy for Eramet and our teams. The completion of our strategic repositioning will allow us to consolidate our brand image. Promoting our development project, which combines operational excellence and CSR excellence, is essential to meet the challenge of our corporate purpose - Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together. We wish Laurent every success in his future missions. »

