Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:44:45 2023-06-21 am EDT
85.70 EUR   -0.17%
04:13aEramet : Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet
PU
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
06/16Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet : Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet

06/21/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, June 20th, 2023, 6.30 PM

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet

Laurent Cicolella joins Eramet's Sustainable Development and Corporate Commitment department as Group Communications Director. He succeeds Pauline Briand who wished to give a new direction to her career.

Laurent Cicolella has more than 25 years of experience in communication and marketing in the industry sector in France and abroad. He spent most of his career at PSA, where he held various responsibilities in Communication, Marketing and Business Development for the PEUGEOT, CITROËN, DS brands and Corporate Communication. He held the positions of Managing Director of PSA's import subsidiary in China and then as CITROËN's Brand Image Director. He then joined LOTUS CARS in England as Brand Marketing Director, then the GERFLOR Group as Group Communication Director, before creating his own communications consulting company.

Laurent Cicolella is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and ESSEC.

Virginie de Chassey, Director of Sustainable Development and Corporate Commitment, member of Eramet's Executive Committee, said: "We warmly thank Pauline Briand for her essential contribution to implement a communication strategy for Eramet and our teams. The completion of our strategic repositioning will allow us to consolidate our brand image. Promoting our development project, which combines operational excellence and CSR excellence, is essential to meet the challenge of our corporate purpose - Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together. We wish Laurent every success in his future missions. »

1

À PROPOS D'ERAMET

Eramet transforme les ressources minérales de la Terre pour apporter des solutions durables et responsables à la croissance de l'industrie et aux défis de la transition énergétique.

Ses collaborateurs s'y engagent par leur démarche citoyenne et contributive dans l'ensemble des pays où le groupe minier et métallurgique est présent.

Manganèse, nickel, sables minéralisés, lithium et cobalt : Eramet valorise et développe les métaux indispensables à la construction d'un monde plus durable.

Partenaire privilégié de ses clients industriels, le Groupe contribue à rendre les infrastructures et les constructions robustes et résistantes, les moyens de mobilité plus performants, les outils de santé plus sûrs, les appareils de télécommunications plus efficaces.

Pleinement engagé dans l'ère des métaux, Eramet ambitionne de devenir une référence de la transformation responsable des ressources minérales de la Terre, pour le bien vivre ensemble.

www.eramet.com

CONTACT PRESSE ERAMET

Responsable relations presse

Fanny Mounier

fanny.mounier@eramet.com+33 7 65 26 46 83

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73 martzner@image7.fr

2

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 08:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ERAMET
04:13aEramet : Appointment of Laurent Cicolella as Communications Director of Eramet
PU
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
06/16Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production
RE
06/15Metals & Mining’s recent rebound  still not late to hop on
Alphavalue
06/08Eramet : launches global Water Resource Innovation Challenge 2023 in partnership with EIT ..
PU
06/08Eramet : lance le global Water Resource Innovation Challenge 2023 en partenariat avec EIT ..
PU
06/05France's Eramet opens Chile office in lithium push
RE
06/05Eramet : French mining group Eramet announces the opening of an office in Chile
PU
06/05Christine Dénériaz, Eramet Environme : "Stronger commitments to reduce our impact."
PU
06/01Tsingshan says Argentina lithium plan with Eramet to total $1.7 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 157 M 4 533 M 4 533 M
Net income 2023 358 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2023 407 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,89x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 2 287 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 8 480
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 85,85 €
Average target price 142,80 €
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Catherine Ronge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET2.39%2 494
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.03%159 934
RIO TINTO PLC-11.12%113 029
GLENCORE PLC-18.39%72 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.98%41 140
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.76%38 812
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer