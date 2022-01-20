Eramet : Bind-X wins the 2021 Open Innovation challenge

Meet Bind-X and their innovative solution for dust emissions control: this start-up has just won the Responsible Mining Innovation Challenge, led by Eramet Ideas in partnership with EIT RawMaterials.

News of January's 20 2022

The Eramet Open Innovation challenges organized by Eramet Ideas and EIT RawMaterials invite start-ups and SMEs from all over the world to propose innovative solutions to help face the challenges of the mining industry. It's a way to source companies that support Eramet's role within a sustainable mining and metallurgical industry. The theme for the 2021 edition was "Responsible Mining", which includes five key issues: environmentally-friendly exploration, mine rehabilitation and biodiversity, water and waste management, traceability of raw materials, and safety on mining sites.

This year's winner, Bind-X, is a fast-growing technology company based in Germany and South Africa. "As our name suggests, our core expertise lies within the binding of materials in a very sustainable, efficient and versatile manner based on our biological technology platform Bind-Tech®, this being applied in the global mining industry through a novel approach on controlling dust, stabilizing soils and pelletizing raw materials," explain Martin Spitznagel, CEO, and Jacobus van Dyk, Head of Mining at Bind-X.

"All the solutions presented by the 3 finalist are of interest to the Eramet group, making innovation a major contributor to responsible mining," adds Christel Bories, CEO and Chair of the Eramet group.