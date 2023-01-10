Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:29 2023-01-10 am EST
87.85 EUR   -0.34%
Eramet : BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023
PU
Decarbonizing The Industry : Eramet contributes to the creation of a World Economic Forum (WEF) white paper
PU
Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
Eramet : BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

01/10/2023
Investor Presentation

BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

10-12 JANUARY 2023

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this presentation including any information on Eramet's plans or future financial or operating performance and any other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Eramet cautions that such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Eramet to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is solely provided for illustrative purposes and is not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, forecast financial information or other forecast. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or future performance of Eramet.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

2 Eramet_BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

Eramet at a glance

Our purpose, our reason for acting

4 Eramet_BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

A global pure player in Mining & Metals

Refocused on 4 M&M activities

Li

Mineral Sands BU

10 %

Mn Alloys

33 %

Sales1

Nickel BU

29 %€3.7bn

Mn Ore

29 %

Long term and stable shareholders

STCPI4

Strong financials results

in 2021

EBITDA1

Manganese

> €1bn

BU

62 %

Employees

c. 8,500

4%

APE5 (French state)

27%Number of 37%

shares issued3

28,755,047

32%

Others float

5 Eramet_BofA C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

SORAME

Leverage2

+ CEIR (Duval

< 1x

Family)

  1. Reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS5
  2. Net debt / EBITDA
  3. Capital and number of shares' increase due to the Odirnan conversion
  4. STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces
  5. APE (Agence des Participations de l'Etat)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 109 M 5 491 M 5 491 M
Net income 2022 888 M 954 M 954 M
Net Debt 2022 477 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,85x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 2 341 M 2 516 M 2 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 88,15 €
Average target price 131,00 €
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET5.13%2 516
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.12%164 668
RIO TINTO PLC5.05%121 483
GLENCORE PLC-1.77%80 697
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.66%51 319
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)14.37%46 365