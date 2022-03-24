Eramet : From the oil era to the one of critical minerals - Positioning of ERAMET (en anglais uniquement)

From the oil era to the one of critical minerals Positioning of ERAMET
Philippe Gundermann
Executive VP Strategy, Innovation, Exploration
March 2022
Eramet at a glance
Our purpose, our reason for acting
Our purpose sets a course. Conveying both our DNA and our collective ambition,
it fuels our vision and the daily actions of
all employees and stakeholders.
A global leading mining and metallurgical Group
Operations in manganese, nickel, titanium ore and zircon Development in lithium, nickel, cobalt, recycling
Manganese BU
Nickel BU
Mineral Sands
Lithium BU
BU
Applications
Steels used for
Pigments and
Energy storage for
Stainless steel and
titanium metal
construction and
electric vehicles
nickel-based alloys
Ceramics,
transportation
Portable electronic
Batteries
chemicals and
Batteries, fertilizers
devices
refractory
62% 29% 9%
% of 2021 sales
2021 KPIs Mines & Metals
Sales
€3.7bn
EBITDA
> €1bn
8,523
Employees
€3.5bn
Market capitalisation mid-March 2022
Strong operational and financial results in 2021
Nickel ore1
19.4 Mwmt
(+10.6 Mwmt vs 2020)
Manganese ore
7 Mt
(+1.2 Mt vs. 2020)
2021 EBITDA2
> €1bn
2021 FCF
€401m o/w €526m,
excl. discontinued operations
Economic Fundamentals restored
