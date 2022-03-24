Log in
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet : From the oil era to the one of critical minerals - Positioning of ERAMET (en anglais uniquement)

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
From the oil era to the one of critical minerals Positioning of ERAMET

Philippe Gundermann

Executive VP Strategy, Innovation, Exploration

March 2022

Eramet at a glance

Our purpose, our reason for acting

  • Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources,
    for living well together »

Our purpose sets a course. Conveying both our DNA and our collective ambition,

it fuels our vision and the daily actions of

all employees and stakeholders.

  • Positioning of ERAMET

A global leading mining and metallurgical Group

Operations in manganese, nickel, titanium ore and zircon Development in lithium, nickel, cobalt, recycling

Manganese BU

Nickel BU

Mineral Sands

Lithium BU

BU

Applications

Steels used for

Pigments and

Energy storage for

Stainless steel and

titanium metal

construction and

electric vehicles

nickel-based alloys

Ceramics,

transportation

Portable electronic

Batteries

chemicals and

Batteries, fertilizers

devices

refractory

62% 29% 9%

% of 2021 sales

2021 KPIs Mines & Metals

Sales

€3.7bn

EBITDA

> €1bn

8,523

Employees

€3.5bn

Market capitalisation mid-March 2022

  • Positioning of ERAMET

Strong operational and financial results in 2021

Nickel ore1

19.4 Mwmt

(+10.6 Mwmt vs 2020)

Manganese ore

7 Mt

(+1.2 Mt vs. 2020)

2021 EBITDA2

> €1bn

2021 FCF

€401m o/w €526m,

excl. discontinued operations

Economic Fundamentals restored

  • Positioning of ERAMET
  • including 100% of Weda Bay mining production
  • reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations
  • Net debt / EBITDA

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 366 M 4 804 M 4 804 M
Net income 2021 317 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2021 1 134 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 4 291 M 4 721 M 4 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 149,60 €
Average target price 144,20 €
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET107.92%4 721
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.72%183 670
RIO TINTO PLC18.56%127 158
GLENCORE PLC36.34%88 695
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.17%62 928
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.08%44 823