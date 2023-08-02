  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Eramet
  4. News
  5. Eramet : H123
Security ERA

ERAMET

Equities ERA FR0000131757

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:29 2023-08-02 am EDT Intraday chart for Eramet 5-day change 1st Jan Change
75.60 EUR +3.00% -14.43% -9.84%
07:08pm ERAMET : H123: tough times... Alphavalue
Jul. 31 Eramet: France's last mining company ZB

ERAMET : H123: tough times...

Today at 01:08 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Eramet

ERAMET : H123: tough times... Alphavalue
Eramet: France's last mining company ZB
Eramet Official Calls Out Missing EU Funding for Critical Minerals Projects MT
Transcript : ERAMET S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
ERAMET : A weak H123 calls for a substantial downwards revision to our numbers. Alphavalue
Eramet says it secured $400 mln lithium deal with Glencore RE
ERAMET S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Eramet S.A. Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 CI
An unknown buyer made an offer to acquire TiZir Titanium & Iron A/S from ERAMET S.A. for an enterprise value of approximately $250 million. CI
Eramet in Discussions With Glencore, EU Carmakers to Fund Lithium Project in Argentina MT
European firms look for footing in China-U.S. spat, French execs say RE
Eramet in talks with European carmakers over Argentina lithium plan - CEO RE
Recreate Leases Property in Norway to French Mining Company Eramet's Local Arm MT
France's Eramet Closes Divestment of Erasteel Unit MT
Syntagma Capital SPRL completed the acquisition of ERASTEEL S.A.S from ERAMET S.A.. CI
Oddo BHF Cuts Eramet PT, Keeps Outperformance Rating MT
Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries RE
Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production RE
Metals & Mining's recent rebound - still not late to hop on Alphavalue
France's Eramet opens Chile office in lithium push RE
Eramet no longer sees LME as benchmark for ferronickel -report RE
Tsingshan says Argentina lithium plan with Eramet to total $1.7 billion RE
INTERVIEW - Christel Bories, CEO of Eramet: a difficult start to the year, much more difficult than 2022 MT
ERAMET : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Eramet S.A. Elects Ms. Héloïse Duval and Mr. Ghislain Lescuyer, as New Members of the Board CI

Chart Eramet

Chart Eramet
More charts

Company Profile

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (61.8%), nickel (28.5%), and mineralized sands (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Europe (24.2%), China (21.1%), Asia (25.2%), Latin America (13.4%), North America (5.9%) , Africa (2.6%) and Océanie (1.4%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2023-10-25 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Turnover
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Eramet

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
73.40EUR
Average target price
131.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+79.29%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ERAMET
Chart Analysis Eramet
-9.84% 2 297 M $
FILO CORP.
Chart Analysis Filo Corp.
+1.55% 2 368 M $
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
+24.93% 2 373 M $
MANAGEM S.A.
Chart Analysis Managem S.A.
-23.00% 1 974 M $
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Chart Analysis Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
+3.29% 1 963 M $
VIOHALCO S.A.
Chart Analysis Viohalco S.A.
+60.45% 1 827 M $
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Chart Analysis AVZ Minerals Limited
-.--% 1 818 M $
PT BUMI RESOURCES MINERALS TBK
Chart Analysis PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk
+10.06% 1 604 M $
CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD.
Chart Analysis China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
+29.67% 1 557 M $
CHALICE MINING LIMITED
Chart Analysis Chalice Mining Limited
-6.03% 1 537 M $
Integrated Mining
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer