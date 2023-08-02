|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:29 2023-08-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|75.60 EUR
|+3.00%
|-14.43%
|-9.84%
|07:08pm
|ERAMET : H123: tough times...
|Jul. 31
|Eramet: France's last mining company
ERAMET : H123: tough times...
Today at 01:08 pm
Latest news about Eramet
Chart Eramet
Company Profile
More about the company
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (61.8%), nickel (28.5%), and mineralized sands (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Europe (24.2%), China (21.1%), Asia (25.2%), Latin America (13.4%), North America (5.9%) , Africa (2.6%) and Océanie (1.4%).
SectorDiversified Mining
Calendar
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Eramet
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
73.40EUR
Average target price
131.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+79.29%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Integrated Mining
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.84%
|2 297 M $
|+1.55%
|2 368 M $
|+24.93%
|2 373 M $
|-23.00%
|1 974 M $
|+3.29%
|1 963 M $
|+60.45%
|1 827 M $
|-.--%
|1 818 M $
|+10.06%
|1 604 M $
|+29.67%
|1 557 M $
|-6.03%
|1 537 M $