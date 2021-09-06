Eramet : Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations's mineral sands production

Grande Côte Opérations (GCO), a subsidiary of the Eramet Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CrossBoundary Energy for the construction of a 13 MW hybrid solar power station with 8 MW battery storage.

News of September's 6 2021

Dedicated to the Diogo industrial site (north-western Senegal) for the production of mineral sands, this solar power station is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2023. Its renewable energy will help improve GCO's carbon footprint and reinforce its ISO 50001 approach.

This is a first that reinforces the company's commitment to the climate, in line with that of the Eramet Group, which has set itself the objective (Science Based Targets - SBT) of reducing the CO2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) of its activities by 40% by 2035 (based on 2019).

CrossBoundary Energy will design, build and operate the plant, which will generate all the renewable energy for GCO through a 15-year distribution contract.

Above - Signature of the Memorandum of Understanding by Guillaume Kurek, CEO of GCO, and Matthew Fredericks, Director of Business Development for Mining, CrossBoundary Energy.