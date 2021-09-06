Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet : Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations's mineral sands production

09/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations's mineral sands production

Grande Côte Opérations (GCO), a subsidiary of the Eramet Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CrossBoundary Energy for the construction of a 13 MW hybrid solar power station with 8 MW battery storage.

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations's mineral sands production
Partager
Newsof September's 6 2021

Dedicated to the Diogo industrial site (north-western Senegal) for the production of mineral sands, this solar power station is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2023. Its renewable energy will help improve GCO's carbon footprint and reinforce its ISO 50001 approach.

This is a first that reinforces the company's commitment to the climate, in line with that of the Eramet Group, which has set itself the objective (Science Based Targets - SBT) of reducing the CO2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) of its activities by 40% by 2035 (based on 2019).

CrossBoundary Energy will design, build and operate the plant, which will generate all the renewable energy for GCO through a 15-year distribution contract.

Above - Signature of the Memorandum of Understanding by Guillaume Kurek, CEO of GCO, and Matthew Fredericks, Director of Business Development for Mining, CrossBoundary Energy.

Guillaume KUREK

CEO of GCO

The clean, renewable and available energy from this hybrid plant will contribute to GCO's environmental and economic performance. The environmental value of the titanium and zircon raw materials that GCO produces will be positively impacted. This concrete commitment to low-carbon energy reflects the values and ambition of the GCO and Eramet Group teams to provide solutions to the vital climate challenge and to the living well together.

Matthew FREDERICKS

Director of Business Development for Mining, CrossBoundary Energy

We are excited to announce this MOU as the start of our long-term partnership with Grande Côte Operations Mineral Sands. CrossBoundary Energy's flexible, fast, all-equity funded approach and implementation partner juwi's international track record in hybrid power system construction for mines are the ideal combination to deliver this complex project. We look forward to getting to work alongside GCO's team on the next phase.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERAMET
09:22aERAMET : Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations's mineral sands productio..
PU
08/25ERAMET : Appointment of Guillaume Kurek as CEO of Grande Côte Operations (GCO)
PU
08/25ERAMET : Appointment of Guillaume Kurek as CEO of Grande Côte Operations (GCO)
PU
08/01ERAMET : Sibanye-Stillwater progresses battery metals strategy with the exclusiv..
AQ
07/30S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater to buy French Eramet's Sandouville plant for $7..
RE
07/30ERAMET : To Sell French Hydrometallurgical Site To Sibanye Stillwater
MT
07/30Sibanye-Stillwater to Buy French Nickel Refinery for EUR65 Million
DJ
07/30ERAMET : Sibanye Stillwater grants Eramet a put option for the acquisition of it..
AQ
07/29ERAMET : 2021 half-year results presentation
PU
07/29ERAMET : Présentation des résultats du 1er semestre 2021 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 190 M 4 972 M 4 972 M
Net income 2021 336 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2021 1 189 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 1 793 M 2 131 M 2 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 67,75 €
Average target price 82,58 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET57.85%2 131
BHP GROUP-0.19%92 992
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.49%52 940
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.38%35 665
RIO TINTO PLC-1.13%30 711
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.99%24 053