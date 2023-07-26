2023
Interim Financial
Report
1 STATEMENT BY THE PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ERAMET INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2023
We declare that, to the best of our knowledge, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the past half-year have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true
and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and results of the Company and of all the companies within the scope of consolidation, and that the accompanying interim business report presents a true and fair view of the significant events of the first six months of the year and their impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the main related-party transactions and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.
PARIS, 26 JULY 2023
NICOLAS CARRÉ
CHRISTEL BORIES
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER,
CHAIR AND CHIEF
IN CHARGE OF PROCUREMENT & IT
EXECUTIVE OFFICER
2 INTERIM BUSINESS REPORT
AS OF 30 JUNE 2023
1 FOREWORD
It is advisable to read this report on the Company's financial position and operating performance in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023 and the other financial information in the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets
Authority (AMF) on 13 April 2023. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements were drawn up in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The information in this report also contains forecasts based on estimates of Eramet's future business activities, which may differ materially from actual future results.
2 OVERVIEW
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and beneficiation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands). The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, such as lithium mining and refining, and recycling. Eramet is positioned as the preferred partner of our customers in the steel, stainless steel, aeronautics, pigment, energy and new generation battery industries.
Based on operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the know-how of its employees, the Group deploys a virtuous and value-creating industrial, managerial and societal model. As a corporate citizen and societal contributor, Eramet works to achieve a sustainable and responsible industry. Eramet has close to 9,200 employees in approximately 20 countries.
3 GROUP RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 2023
The Group's turnover amounted to €1,604 million and the Group's adjusted turnover (including the proportional contribution of Weda Bay) amounted to €1,901 million in H1 2023, down 32% (-34% at constant scope and exchange rates, with +2% of currency effect). This decrease mainly reflects a negative price effect (-27%) in a depressed market environment compared to high price levels in H1 2022, notably regarding manganese ore and alloys as well as ferronickel at SLN.
Group EBITDA amounted €93 million.
Adjusted EBITDA (including the proportional contribution of Weda Bay) amounted to €339 million, a strong decline (-71% vs. H1 2022), mainly reflecting:
- the negative impact of external factors of around €749 million, including an unfavourable price effect (-€724 million, of which -€498 million for manganese and -€225 million for nickel), an unfavourable volume effect (-€48 million) on manganese alloys production in order
to adapt to a sharply declining market, as well as higher input costs and other (up by €43 million) vs. H1 2022). These impacts were partly offset by a decrease in freight costs (+€51 million) and a favourable currency effect (+€33 million);
- a negative intrinsic performance of €77 million, mainly reflecting the decline in manganese ore volumes sold related to non-recurring incidents on the railway (-€124 million), as well as the zircon and CP slag volumes (-€38 million). The organic growth in nickel ore at Weda Bay (+€63 million), as well as actions to reduce fixed costs and productivity gains (+€21 million), partly offset this decline.
Net profit for discontinued operations amounted to €14 million.
Net income, Group share for H1 2023 was €98 million, including the share of income in Weda Bay (€174 million).
Capex accounted for €356 million, including the share of the Lithium project financed by Tsingshan (via a capital increase by our Argentine subsidiary. Investments supported by the Group amount to €263 million and include €136 million in organic growth capex, mainly in Gabon (€81 million) and in Argentina (€51 million); current capex amount to €127 million in H1 2023.
Free Cash-Flow ("FCF") totalled -€120 million, including a contribution from Weda Bay of €153 million.
Net debt stood at €712 million on 30 June 2023, with no material impact in the first half from the sale of Aubert
- Duval and Erasteel. The change in net debt includes dividends paid to Eramet shareholders (-€100 million) and Comilog minority shareholders (-€87 million) in respect of the 2022 financial year.
The leverage ratio was 1.1x. The Group's capital allocation policy continues to focus primarily on deleveraging, to maintain leverage below 1x on average through the cycle, while allocating capex to its growth projects and rewarding its shareholders.
As of 30 June 2023, Eramet's liquidity, including undrawn credit lines, remains high at €2.5 billion.
3.1 INCOMESTATEMENT
H1 2023
Financial
(in millions of euros)
H1 2022
year 2022
Revenue
1,604
2,635
5,014
EBITDA
93
982
1,553
Current operating income
(10)
853
1,280
Operating income
(44)
850
1,025
Net income from continuing operations
52
783
930
Net income from operations held for sale
14
(13)
(156)
Net income for the period
66
770
774
Net income, Group share
98
677
740
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
3.44
23.54
25.81
3.1.1 Comments by Business Unit: revenue and current operating income
Continuing operations
Manganese BU
Factoring in a H1 that was strongly disrupted by logistical incidents in Gabon, and a particularly favourable price environment in H1 2022, the Manganese activity posted EBITDA that was down very significantly to €193 million (-77%).
In H1 2023, manganese ore produced and transported volumes were down, respectively by 27% to 2.7 Mt and 16% to
2.8 Mt, due to the suspension in traffic in January, following the landslide at end-2022, and in early April.
As a result, EBITDA for the manganese ore activity was down to €154 million (-55%), mainly reflecting an unfavourable price environment as well as the decline in volumes sold externally (-16%).
EBITDA for the manganese alloys activity was down very significantly to €38 million (-92%). The latter mainly reflects the normalisation of selling prices after the historic records reached in H1 2022. Volumes sold also declined by 9%.
ERAMET - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 2023
3
