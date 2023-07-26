1 STATEMENT BY THE PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ERAMET INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

We declare that, to the best of our knowledge, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the past half-year have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true

and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and results of the Company and of all the companies within the scope of consolidation, and that the accompanying interim business report presents a true and fair view of the significant events of the first six months of the year and their impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the main related-party transactions and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.