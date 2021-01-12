Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: Major progress in SLN's rescue plan, but critical situation in early 2021 in a highly disrupted societal context

01/12/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 12 January 2021, 8:30 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Major progress in SLN’s rescue plan, but critical situation in early 2021 in a highly disrupted societal context

In the second half of 2020, the performances delivered by Société Le Nickel (“SLN”), particularly the improvement in production costs, demonstrate that the company rescue plan, which aims to ensure the sustainable recovery of the Group’s New Caledonian subsidiary, is delivering full impact under normal operating conditions.

As a reminder, SLN’s rescue plan is based on three levers: implementing a new business model based on plant ferronickel production and low-grade ore exports, improving productivity and reducing energy prices. As such, an application to authorise the export of 2 Mt of additional nickel ore per year was filed with the New Caledonian government and is still pending a vote. As regards energy, the significant reduction in electricity costs should be made possible thanks to a new power plant for which a call for tender has been duly initiated with bids expected in February.

However, at the start of this year, SLN’s situation has become highly critical since all its mining centres have been affected by intermittent blockades for several weeks. Indeed, the company is a collateral victim to a local conflict, related to Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie, in which it has no involvement.

SLN has been forced to adjust its day-to-day mining and metallurgy operations based on disruptions in mines, which also impact the loading of ore ships. The severely worsened operations pose a risk to the plant’s furnaces and put a financial burden on the company. The major progress made in the rescue plan could be destroyed.

Against this background, SLN, which is currently undergoing an ad hoc mandate procedure, will file in the coming a request for the opening of a conciliation proceeding before the president of the Nouméa Mixed Commercial Court. Should the company’s situation worsen over the coming weeks, the filing of a safeguard, administration process or liquidation may need to be considered.

All involved stakeholders must urgently show their commitment in order to ensure a return to normal operations and the continued smooth implementation of the rescue plan.

Eramet will keep the market informed of developments in the situation.

 
 

Calendar

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs almost 13,000 people in more than 20 countries, with turnover of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


 

 

Attachment


All news about ERAMET
02:30aERAMET : Major progress in SLN's rescue plan, but critical situation in early 20..
GL
01/04TRONOX : Faces Phase 2 Investigation by UK Antitrust Body Over Proposed Acquisit..
MT
01/04ERAMET : wishes you a Happy New Year 2021!
PU
01/04Britain's Competition Regulator Raises Concerns on Tronox's Acquisition of Ti..
MT
01/04ERAMET : UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir's Norwegian plant ..
AQ
2020EXPLAINER : What's driving New Caledonian protests against Brazilian mining gian..
RE
2020ERAMET : Purchasing Pol
PU
2020ERAMET : Responsible Lobbying Pol
PU
2020ERAMET : Information Technologies and Telecommunications Pol
PU
2020ERAMET : Purchase of own sha
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 538 M 4 302 M 4 302 M
Net income 2020 -407 M -495 M -495 M
Net Debt 2020 1 267 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 495 M 1 496 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,62 €
Last Close Price 46,49 €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Cyrille Duval Director
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET7.97%1 495
BHP GROUP9.59%170 471
RIO TINTO PLC13.24%142 460
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.78%52 220
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.87%37 923
FRESNILLO PLC4.38%12 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ