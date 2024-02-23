Stock ERA ERAMET
Eramet

Equities

ERA

FR0000131757

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:05 2024-02-23 am EST 		After market 01:17:21 pm
61.25 EUR +0.91% Intraday chart for Eramet 61.3 +0.08%
06:32pm ERAMET : Much weaker, as expected… and rather uninspiring in the short-term (H124). Alphavalue
Feb. 22 CAC40: new record close above 7900pts CF
Latest news about Eramet

ERAMET : Much weaker, as expected… and rather uninspiring in the short-term (H124). Alphavalue
CAC40: new record close above 7900pts CF
CAC40: never before have so many indices broken an absolute record CF
CAC40: a deluge of records (Japan, Europe, USA) thanks to Nvidia CF
CAC40: starts session with new record highs CF
Transcript : ERAMET S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Eramet: 85% drop in RNPG by 2023 CF
Eramet in talks with France to offload debt from SLN nickel unit RE
ERAMET S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
France offers loan to New Caledonia nickel firm Prony to avert collapse RE
ERAMET : Nickel: the New-Caledonian issue Alphavalue
Glencore to halt New Caledonia nickel plant and sell stake RE
Eramet COO Tenders Resignation, Successor Named MT
Eramet: new COO in early April CF
ERAMET S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
New Caledonia's Prony Resources faces cash crunch on nickel slump RE
Eramet's New Caledonia nickel plant runs reduced output after power incident RE
Foreign-backed nickel hub in Indonesia causing mass deforestation -report RE
Oddo BFH Trims Eramet PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
ERAMET : Oddo BHF lowers its target price CF
Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Announce Long-Term Manganese Ore Supply Agreement for the Production of Manganese-Based Battery Technologies Benefiting the Electric Vehicle Market CI
Eramet: lithium extraction pilot plant installed in Alsace CF
France seeks deal by January to save New Caledonia nickel sector RE
Metals & Mining’s noticeable recovery Alphavalue
As Exxon eyes lithium, crucial decision looms on filtration technology RE

Company Profile

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (61.8%), nickel (28.5%), and mineralized sands (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Europe (24.2%), China (21.1%), Asia (25.2%), Latin America (13.4%), North America (5.9%) , Africa (2.6%) and Océanie (1.4%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Turnover
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Eramet

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
60.7 EUR
Average target price
118.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+95.06%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
ERAMET Stock Eramet
-14.34% 1 874 M $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-11.62% 147 B $
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-11.04% 112 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+3.60% 49 511 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-8.41% 39 158 M $
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
-9.37% 27 132 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-4.86% 19 971 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-2.39% 15 802 M $
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+13.00% 13 371 M $
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+3.79% 12 162 M $
Integrated Mining
