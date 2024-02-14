Stock ERA ERAMET
Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:20 2024-02-13 am EST 		Pre-market 01:57:31 am
63.2 EUR -1.63% Intraday chart for Eramet 63.1 -0.16%
07:42am ERAMET : Nickel: the New-Caledonian issue Alphavalue
Feb. 12 Glencore to halt New Caledonia nickel plant and sell stake RE
Latest news about Eramet

ERAMET : Nickel: the New-Caledonian issue Alphavalue
Glencore to halt New Caledonia nickel plant and sell stake RE
Eramet COO Tenders Resignation, Successor Named MT
Eramet: new COO in early April CF
ERAMET S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
New Caledonia's Prony Resources faces cash crunch on nickel slump RE
Eramet's New Caledonia nickel plant runs reduced output after power incident RE
Foreign-backed nickel hub in Indonesia causing mass deforestation -report RE
Oddo BFH Trims Eramet PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
ERAMET : Oddo BHF lowers its target price CF
Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Announce Long-Term Manganese Ore Supply Agreement for the Production of Manganese-Based Battery Technologies Benefiting the Electric Vehicle Market CI
Eramet: lithium extraction pilot plant installed in Alsace CF
France seeks deal by January to save New Caledonia nickel sector RE
Metals & Mining’s noticeable recovery Alphavalue
As Exxon eyes lithium, crucial decision looms on filtration technology RE
Global markets live: Home Depot, Stellantis, Pfizer, Boeing, Uber, Goldman Sachs... Our Logo
Eramet Launches Pilot EV Battery Recycling Plant in France; Shares Climb MT
Eramet: pilot plant inaugurated in Trappes CF
Eramet Inaugurates A Pilot Plant for the Recycling of Electric Vehicle Batteries CI
Oddo BHF Lifts Eramet PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
ERAMET : Oddo BHF raises its price target CF
ERAMET : Eramet’s "new era" Alphavalue
Transcript : ERAMET S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
Eramet: ambitious operating targets for 2026 CF
Eramet bets on lithium as it invests more in large mines RE

Company Profile

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (61.8%), nickel (28.5%), and mineralized sands (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Europe (24.2%), China (21.1%), Asia (25.2%), Latin America (13.4%), North America (5.9%) , Africa (2.6%) and Océanie (1.4%).
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
63.2 EUR
Average target price
120 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+89.87%
Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
ERAMET Stock Eramet
-11.61% 1 934 M $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-8.85% 152 B $
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-9.52% 114 B $
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
-16.82% 60 120 M $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+6.90% 51 104 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-10.02% 38 329 M $
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
-10.89% 26 829 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-10.34% 19 160 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-2.58% 15 676 M $
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+10.35% 13 274 M $
