Eramet: Notice of meeting for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on 31 May 2022

Eramet Société Anonyme au capital de 87,702,893.35 Euros Siège social : 10 boulevard de Grenelle 75015 Paris 632 045 381 RCS Paris NOTICE OF MEETING Shareholders are notified of an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on, Tuesday 31 May 2022, at 10:00 - at the registered office Warning : The meeting will be webcasted live under video format available from the Group internet site and will be downloadable after the meeting as well. You are invited to refer to the section dedicated to the General Assembly on the company's website: https://www.eramet.com In order to vote on the following agenda: AGENDA Under the authority of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Report from the Board of Directors on the 2021 financial year. Report from the Board of Directors on corporate governance. Report from the Statutory Auditors on the annual accounts. Report from the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements. Approval of the financial statements (annual and consolidated) for the year ended December 31, 2021. Special report from the statutory auditors on the agreements considered in Articles L 225-38 and seq. of the French Commercial Code.

Approval of the agreements covered by this report and submitted to the shareholders' vote.

Allocation of result for the 2021 financial year.

« Say on Pay Ex Ante » - Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the members of the Board of Directors.

« Say on Pay Ex Ante » - Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to Ms Christel Bories, CEO.

« Say on Pay Ex Post » - Approval of the provisions mentioned in paragraph I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code.

« Say on Pay Ex Post » - Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and benefits of any kind paid for the year ended to Ms Christel Bories, Chairman and CEO.

Authorization to trade in the Company's shares

HOW TO PARTICIPE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING? All shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they own, have the right to participate in the Meeting, either by personally attending, either by being represented, or by voting at distance (by internet or by postal vote using a distance voting form), under the terms and conditions set forth by the law and regulations in force. All shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by another shareholder, by their spouse, or by a partner with whom they have entered into a Civil Solidarity Pact or any other individual or legal entity of their choice under the conditions provided for in Articles L. 225-106 and L. 22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code. A notice of meeting containing a single remote or proxy voting form or application for an admission card will be sent automatically to all registered shareholders. The bearer shareholders will have to contact their financial intermediary from which their shares are registered in order to obtain the remote or proxy voting form or application for an admission card. Applications for submissions of forms, to be issued in due time, must be made at least 6 days before the date of the Assembly, that is to say on May 25, 2022 at the latest. In accordance with Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, the exercise of the voting right, whatever the mode chosen, requires that each shareholder justifies of this latter quality through the registration of his/her shares held in the accounts two working days preceding the Meeting, that is to say on May 27, 2022 by 00:00 hours (midnight), Paris time: either in the registered share accounts held by BNP Paribas Securities Services for the company, for shareholders owning registered shares;

or in bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary mentioned in article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, for shareholders owning bearer shares. The registration or the accounting registration of the securities in the bearer share accounts held by an authorized intermediary referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code must be evidenced by a certificate of participation issued by the latter, attached to the remote voting form, proxy voting form, or to the application for admittance card, issued in the name of the shareholder or on behalf of the shareholder, in the name of the registered intermediary representing him/her. As per Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders who have voted remotely, sent a proxy or requested for an admittance card or a certificate of participation may not choose another method for participating in the Assembly, but can sell all or part of his/her shares. Postal distance or proxy voting Shareholders not attending the General Shareholders' Meeting who wish to vote remotely or give power to the Chairperson or to the persons listed in the provisions of Articles L. 225-106 and L. 22-10-39 of the aforementioned Code of Commerce, must use the single form of proxy / distance voting form attached to the notice of meeting and send it to BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTO Assemblies, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex or transmit voting instructions on the VOTACCESS website. In the case of bearer shareholders, the form will be accompanied by the certificate of participation issued by the authorized intermediary. 2

To be taken into account, the duly completed and signed combined distance/proxy voting forms must be sent back to BNP Paribas Securities Services at least three calendar days before the date of the Meeting (i.e. May, 28 2022). Electronic distance or proxy voting The VOTACCESS website will be open from May 13, 2022 until May 30, 2022 at 3 pm (the day before the meeting). Holders of "pure or administered registered shares" who wish to vote on the Internet will access the

VOTACCESS website via the Planetshares website whose address is as follows: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com under the conditions below. Holders of pure registered shares will have to connect to the Planetshares site with their usual access codes. Holders of "administered registered shares" will need to log in to the Planetshares site using their ID number located at the top right of their paper voting form. In case the shareholder is no longer in possession of his username and / or password, he can contact the following number +33 1 55 77 65 00 put at his/her disposal. After having logged on, registered shareholders should follow the instructions appearing on the screen to access the VOTACCESS website and to vote or to designate or withdraw a proxy at the latest by the eve of the General Shareholders' Meeting at 3:00 pm (Paris time). However, in order to avoid any congestion of the VOTACCESS website, shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the General Assembly to vote. For employees holding registered free shares: Employees holding free shares who wish to vote by internet should apply online on the secure VOTACCESS platform which is accessed via the Planetshares - My Proxy website at the following web address: https:// planetshares.bnpparibas.com Employees holding free shares will have to use the identification number which can be found at the top right-hand side of their paper voting form and the identification number corresponding to the last 8 digits of their identifier number previously attributed by Société Générale Securities Services (made up of 16 digits which can be found at the top left-hand side of the account statement issued by Société Générale Securities Services - this account number will not be stored, used or otherwise circulated by BNP Paribas Securities Services). After having logged in, the employee shareholder will have to follow the instructions given on the screen in order to access the VOTACCESS site and vote, or appoint or revoke an agent, no later than the day before the Assembly, at 3:00 p.m (Paris time). However, in order to avoid any congestion of the VOTACCESS website, shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the General Assembly to vote. Bearer shareholders will need to inquire as to whether or not their account-keeping institution is connected to the VOTACCESS site and, if so, whether this access is subject to specific terms of use. If the shareholders' account-keeping institution is connected to the VOTACCESS website, the shareholders should log in to the web portal of their account-keeping institution using his/her usual access codes. He/she should then click on the icon which appears on the line corresponding to his/her 3