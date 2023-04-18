Eramet : Pior notice of meeting published in the BALO - General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

Eramet Société Anonyme au capital de 87,702,893.35 Euros Siège social : 10 boulevard de Grenelle 75015 Paris 632 045 381 RCS Paris NOTICE OF MEETING Shareholders are informed that they will be notified soon of an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on, Tuesday 23 May 2023, at 10:00 - at the registered office Warning : The meeting will be webcasted live under video format available from the Group internet site and will be downloadable after the meeting as well. You are invited to refer to the section dedicated to the General Assembly on the company's website: https://www.eramet.com In order to vote on the following agenda: AGENDA Under the authority of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Report from the Board of Directors on the 2022 financial year. Report from the Board of Directors on corporate governance. Report from the Statutory Auditors on the annual accounts.

Report from the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements. Approval of the financial statements (annual and consolidated) for the year ended December 31, 2022. Special report from the statutory auditors on the agreements considered in Articles L 225-38 and seq. of the French Commercial Code.

Approval of the agreements covered by this report and submitted to the shareholders' vote.

Dividend distribution

Renewal of Mr Emeric Burin des Roziers' term of office as director.

Renewal of Mr François Corbin's term of office as director.

Renewal of the term of office of Sorame as director (represented by Mr Jérôme Duval from now on)

Renewal of Mr Jean-Yves Gilet's term of office as director.

Renewal of Ms Manoelle Lepoutre's term of office as director.

Appointment of Ms Héloïse Duval as director

Appoint of Mr Ghislain Lescuyer as director

« Say on Pay Ex Ante » - Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the members of the Board of Directors. 1

« Say on Pay Ex Ante » - Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to Ms Christel Bories, CEO.

« Say on Pay Ex Post » - Approval of the provisions mentioned in paragraph I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code.

Authorization to trade in the Company's shares

Powers. DRAFT RESOLUTIONS UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The first and second resolutions concern the approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the past financial year. The detailed financial statements can be found in the documents distributed to shareholders and are commented upon in the management report. FIRST RESOLUTION (2022 annual financial statements) The Shareholders' Meeting, acting with the quorum and majority required for Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings, after hearing read aloud the Board of Directors' report and the Statutory Auditors' report on the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, approves said annual financial statements as presented to it, and the transactions translated in these financial statements or summarised in these reports. SECOND RESOLUTION (2022 consolidated financial statements) The Shareholders' Meeting, acting with the quorum and majority required for Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings, after hearing read aloud the Board of Directors' report and the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, approves the said consolidated financial statements as presented to it, and the transactions translated in these financial statements or summarised in these reports. In the third resolution you are asked to approve the special report of the Statutory Auditors of your Company pertaining to the agreements specified in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and authorised during the past financial year. You are asked to note that the report also presents the agreements previously authorised by your Meeting, which continued in the prior year and that, as these previously authorised agreements have already been approved by your Meeting, they are not being put to a vote by this Meeting. THIRD RESOLUTION (Regulated agreements) The General Shareholders' Meeting, acting with the quorum and majority required for Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings, after hearing read aloud the special report drawn up by the Statutory Auditors 2

on the agreements specified in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, approves this report and the transactions set out therein. The purpose of the fourth and fifth resolutions is to propose, to the Shareholders' Meeting, the appropriation of net income for the 2022 financial year. This appropriation concerns the distribution of a dividend of €3.50 per share. FOURTH RESOLUTION (Appropriation of income) The General Shareholders' Meeting, acting with the quorum required for Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings, Recognises that the net income for the financial year ended is €142,590,988.00 Added to which are the losses brought forward at 31 December 2022 …………. -€283,566,964.30 The General Shareholders' Meeting resolves to allocate the net income for the prior financial year to retained earnings which will then total -€140,975,976.30. FIFTH RESOLUTION (Distribution of dividends) The General Shareholders' Meeting, acting with the quorum required for Ordinary Shareholders' Meetings, Notes that the "Other reserves" total €181,305,226.13 and resolves: To distribute a dividend of €3.50 per share, which, for the 28,755,047 shares that make up the share capital as at 31 December 2022, equals €100,642,664.50. The "Other reserves" are therefore decreased to €80,662,561.63. The ex-dividend date will be 26 May 2023. The reporting date will be set at 29 May 2023. The dividend will be paid beginning on 30 May 2023. The General Shareholders' Meeting, in its ordinary session, duly notes that the dividends per share to be paid for the past year and the three previous years are, or were, as follows: 2019 2020 2021 2022 number of shares 26,636,000 26,636,005 28,755,047 28,755,047 compensated dividend €0 €0 €2.50 €3.50 The sixth to eleventh resolutions concern the renewal for a period of four years of the terms of office expiring at this Meeting: Renewal of the term of office of Emeric Burin des Roziers (independent director). Emeric Burin des Roziers has been an Eramet director since May 2019. It is proposed that the General 3

Shareholders' Meeting in 2023 votes to renew his term for a period of four years. Since January 2023, Emeric Burin des Roziers has been CEO of the NW Group, specialising in the production of renewable electricity, electricity storage and electric mobility services. He is a corporate officer of NW Energy and NW Storm. Emeric Burin des Roziers was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Endel (an Engie subsidiary) and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Engie Solution's Industry BU from 2016 to April 2022. From 2011 to 2016, he served the Eramet Group as Director of Business Development of the Manganese Branch, Chief Executive Officer of the Recycling Activity and Director of Central Operations Restructuring. Emeric Burin des Roziers served as Advisor and then Deputy Cabinet Director to the Ministry of Energy (2006-2011). He began his career in 2003 as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. Emeric Burin des Roziers graduated from the École Polytechnique and ENSTA. Renewal of the term of office of François Corbin (independent director - lead director). François Corbin has been an Eramet director since May 2019. It is proposed that the General

Shareholders' Meeting in 2023 votes to renew his term for a period of four years. François

Corbin is Vice President of MEDEF International in charge of coordination in the ASEAN region, and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs' special representative for economic affairs in the ASEAN region. François Corbin joined the Michelin Group in 2004, where he held Senior Management positions in Business Units, then on the Group's Executive Committee and finally, from 2019 to July 2021, as General Delegate for International Affairs to the Chair of the Group. François Corbin began his career in 1980 at the Pechiney Group where he held several positions as head of the operating department, after which he was Human Resources Director and Business Units Chief Executive Officer. François Corbin graduated from the École Centrale de Paris .

Renewal of the term of office of Jean-Yves Gilet. Jean-Yves Gilet has been an Eramet director since September 2016. It is proposed that the General Shareholders' Meeting in 2023 votes to renew his term for a period of four years. Jean-Yves Gilet has been Chair of Gilet Trust Invest SAS, a strategy and management consulting company, since 2017. He is an engineer in the Corps des mines. Jean-Yves Gilet was Executive Director of BPI France from 2013 to 2016 and prior to that, CEO of the Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement (FSI) from 2010 to 2013. Beginning in

1991, he held various senior management roles in the Usinor Sacilor Group, followed by Arcelor (2002-2005) and Arcelor Mittal (2006-2010). Having held various positions in the Direction générale de l'industrie (DGI) and Datar (1981-1988),Jean-Yves Gilet was Cabinet Director to the Deputy Minister in charge of Regional Planning and Conversions (1988-1990). He began his career in 1981 as deputy to the Regional Director of Industry and Research in Picardy. Jean- Yves Gilet is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris (ENSMP). 4