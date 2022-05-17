Log in
    ERA   FR0000131754

ERAMET

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 03:06:40 am EDT
126.20 EUR   +2.44%
05/13ERAMET : Notice of meeting for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on 31 May 2022
PU
05/10ERAMET : Notice of meeting brochure for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on 31 May 202
PU
05/10ERAMET : Documents available for consultation for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on 31 May 2022
GL
Eramet : Présentation Investisseurs - Mai 2022 (en anglais uniquement)

05/17/2022 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

2022 BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference

17-19 MAY 2022

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this presentation including any information on Eramet's plans or future financial or operating performance and any other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Eramet cautions that such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Eramet to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is solely provided for illustrative purposes and is not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, forecast financial information or other forecast. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or future performance of Eramet.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

  • Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2022

Contents

1 - Eramet at a glance

2 - Q1 2022 Key trends

3 - Strategic transformation

Conclusion and outlook

  • Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2022

1

Eramet at a glance

Our purpose, our reason for acting

  • Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources,
    for living well together »

Our purpose sets a course. Conveying both our DNA and our collective

ambition, it fuels our vision and the daily actions of

all employees and stakeholders.

  • Eramet - Investor presentation, May 2022



Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 06:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 067 M 5 271 M 5 271 M
Net income 2022 943 M 981 M 981 M
Net Debt 2022 494 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 3 272 M 3 404 M 3 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 35,1%
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 123,20 €
Average target price 173,60 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET71.23%3 404
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.46%160 522
RIO TINTO PLC8.75%108 351
GLENCORE PLC23.04%73 692
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.57%49 090
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)60.76%40 614