  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 03:06:40 am EDT
126.20 EUR   +2.44%
05/13ERAMET : Notice of meeting for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on 31 May 2022
PU
05/10ERAMET : Notice of meeting brochure for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on 31 May 202
PU
05/10ERAMET : Documents available for consultation for the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on 31 May 2022
GL
Eramet : Présentation du Groupe - Mai 2022 (en anglais uniquement)

05/17/2022 | 02:59am EDT
Eramet Group Presentation

MAY 2022

Our purpose, our reason for acting

  • Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources,
    for living well together »

Our purpose sets a course. Conveying both our DNA and our collective ambition,

it fuels our vision and the daily actions of

all employees and stakeholders.

  • Eramet - Group presentation, May 2022

Eramet at a glance

A global pure player in Mining & Metals

Refocused on 4 M&M activities

Strong financials results

Mineral Sands BU

in 2021

Lithium BU

9%

(in development)

Nickel BU

Sales1

29%

EBITDA1

€3.7bn

62%

Manganese BU

> €1bn

Employees

Long term and stable shareholders

c. 8,500

STCPI4

4%

APE5 (French state)

27%Number of shares issued3

28,755,047

32%

Others float

  • Eramet - Group presentation, May 2022

SORAME

Leverage2

+ CEIR (Duval

< 1x

37%

Family)

  • Reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS5
    2 Net debt / EBITDA
    3 Capital and number of shares' increase due to the Odirnan conversion
    4 STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces
    5 APE (Agence des Participations de l'Etat)

Operations in manganese, nickel, mineral sands Development in lithium, nickel & cobalt, EV batteries recycling

1

Manganese BU

Nickel BU

Applications

Steels used for

Stainless steel and

construction and

nickel-based alloys

transportation

Batteries

Batteries, fertilizers

>

EBITDA: €910m

>

EBITDA: €113m

2021

>

Headcount:

>

Headcount:

c.4,500

c.2,300

>

Localisation:

>

Localisation:

Gabon, Norway,

New Caledonia,

France, USA

Indonesia

Mineral Sands

BU

Pigments and

titanium metal

Ceramics,

chemicals and refractory

  • EBITDA: €137m
  • Headcount:
    c.1,000
  • Localisation: Senegal, Norway, Cameroon (project)

Lithium BU

(in development)

Batteries: Energy

storage for electric

vehicles

Portable electronic devices

> EBITDA: - €5m

> Headcount: c.100

> Localisation:

Argentina

  • Reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5: Sandouville (divested in Feb. 2022), Aubert & Duval (MOU signed in Feb.2022, closing expected at year-end) and Erasteel (divestment process ongoing)
  • Eramet - Group presentation, May 2022

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 06:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 067 M 5 271 M 5 271 M
Net income 2022 943 M 981 M 981 M
Net Debt 2022 494 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 3 272 M 3 404 M 3 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 123,20 €
Average target price 173,60 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET71.23%3 404
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.46%160 522
RIO TINTO PLC8.75%108 351
GLENCORE PLC23.04%73 692
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.57%49 090
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)60.76%40 614