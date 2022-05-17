Eramet : Présentation du Groupe - Mai 2022 (en anglais uniquement)
Eramet Group Presentation
MAY 2022
Our purpose, our reason for acting
Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources,
for living well together »
Our purpose sets a course. Conveying both our DNA and our collective ambition,
it fuels our vision and the daily actions of
all employees and stakeholders.
Eramet at a glance
A global pure player in Mining & Metals
Refocused on 4 M&M activities
Strong financials results
Mineral Sands BU
in 2021
Lithium BU
9%
(in development)
Nickel BU
Sales1
29%
EBITDA1
€3.7bn
62%
Manganese BU
> €1bn
Employees
Long term and stable shareholders
c. 8,500
STCPI4
4%
APE5 (French state)
27%Number of shares issued3
28,755,047
32%
Others float
SORAME
Leverage2
+ CEIR (Duval
< 1x
37%
Family)
Reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS5 2 Net debt / EBITDA 3 Capital and number of shares' increase due to the Odirnan conversion 4 STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participation Industrielle): entity owned by the New Caledonian provinces 5 APE (Agence des Participations de l'Etat)
Operations in manganese, nickel, mineral sands Development in lithium, nickel & cobalt, EV batteries recycling
1
Manganese BU
Nickel BU
Applications
Steels used for
Stainless steel and
construction and
nickel-based alloys
transportation
Batteries
Batteries, fertilizers
>
EBITDA: €910m
>
EBITDA: €113m
2021
>
Headcount:
>
Headcount:
c.4,500
c.2,300
>
Localisation:
>
Localisation:
Gabon, Norway,
New Caledonia,
France, USA
Indonesia
Mineral Sands
BU
Pigments and
titanium metal
Ceramics,
chemicals and refractory
EBITDA: €137m
Headcount:
c.1,000
Localisation: Senegal, Norway, Cameroon (project)
Lithium BU
(in development)
Batteries: Energy
storage for electric
vehicles
Portable electronic devices
> EBITDA: - €5m
> Headcount: c.100
> Localisation:
Argentina
Reflecting new Eramet scope, excl. discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5: Sandouville (divested in Feb. 2022), Aubert & Duval (MOU signed in Feb.2022, closing expected at year-end) and Erasteel (divestment process ongoing)
