Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
77.85 EUR   -0.32%
12:01pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
11/07Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
11/07Eramet : Purchase of own shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

11/14/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        
Paris, 14 November 2022, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 5,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the      issuerIdentification code of     issuer (Legal Entity   Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of          financial      instrumentAggregated daily      volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the          purchased shares*
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/11/22FR00001317572076.90
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/11/22FR00001317572175.78
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/11/22FR000013175795976.18
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/11/22FR0000131757475.35
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/11/22FR000013175799674.62
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6409/11/22FR0000131757174.20
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6409/11/22FR000013175799974.16
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/11/22FR0000131757474.50
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/11/22FR0000131757475.20
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/11/22FR000013175799273.53
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6411/11/22FR00001317571,00078.31
 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL5,00075.36
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 7th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

 		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


All news about ERAMET
12:01pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
11/07Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
11/07Eramet : Purchase of own shares
AQ
11/07Eramet : Document AMF CP. 2022E870442
PU
10/31Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
10/31Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
10/27Eramet examining doubling of lithium capacity in Argentina
RE
10/27Eramet : Turnover up 34% in Q3 2022
GL
10/27Eramet : Turnover up 34% in Q3 2022
AQ
10/24Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 147 M 5 316 M 5 316 M
Net income 2022 885 M 914 M 914 M
Net Debt 2022 477 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,48x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 2 074 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 78,10 €
Average target price 131,00 €
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET8.55%2 142
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.26%142 603
RIO TINTO PLC10.34%104 783
GLENCORE PLC33.88%75 458
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.11%47 882
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)78.85%45 941