Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
80.15 EUR   +1.97%
12:01pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
12:00pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
12/16Eramet : and Comilog launch the "Biodiversity Meetings" in Gabon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

12/19/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        
Paris, 19 December 2022, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 5,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market        
Name of the      issuer Identification code of     issuer (Legal Entity   Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of          financial      instrument Aggregated daily      volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the          purchased shares*
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2022 FR0000131757 20 79.90
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2022 FR0000131757 980 81.67
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2022 FR0000131757 38 82.70
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2022 FR0000131757 42 81.90
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2022 FR0000131757 920 82.29
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/12/2022 FR0000131757 18 80.39
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/12/2022 FR0000131757 982 80.38
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/12/2022 FR0000131757 51 79.20
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/12/2022 FR0000131757 82 80.25
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/12/2022 FR0000131757 867 79.79
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 16/12/2022 FR0000131757 1,000 78.00
  * Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 5,000 80.42
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of December 12th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

 

Attachment


All news about ERAMET
12:01pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
12:00pEramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
12/16Eramet : and Comilog launch the "Biodiversity Meetings" in Gabon
PU
12/15Correction : CDP Climate Change 2022: Eramet receives an A- score, placing the Group among..
GL
12/15Correction : CDP Climate Change 2022: Eramet receives an A- score, placing the Group among..
GL
12/15Cdp Climate Change 2022 : Eramet receives an A- score, placing the Group among the best in..
AQ
12/12Eramet : Purchase of own shares
GL
12/12Eramet : Purchase of own shares
AQ
12/09Information Relating To The Repurcha : Fr0013284643)
GL
12/09Information Relating To The Repurcha : Fr0013284643)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 109 M 5 417 M 5 417 M
Net income 2022 888 M 941 M 941 M
Net Debt 2022 477 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,54x
Yield 2022 7,02%
Capitalization 2 087 M 2 213 M 2 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 78,60 €
Average target price 131,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET9.24%2 213