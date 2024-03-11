        
Paris, 11 March 2024, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 20,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of
transaction		Identification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6404/03/2024FR00001317576665.10AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6404/03/2024FR000013175710765.25CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6404/03/2024FR000013175719665.04TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6404/03/2024FR00001317573,63164.86XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6405/03/2024FR00001317573265.69AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6405/03/2024FR00001317578365.65CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6405/03/2024FR00001317572265.60TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6405/03/2024FR00001317573,86365.26XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6406/03/2024FR00001317573064.05AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6406/03/2024FR000013175711964.05CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6406/03/2024FR0000131757864.05TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6406/03/2024FR00001317573,84364.32XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/03/2024FR000013175716766.15CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/03/2024FR000013175716966.25TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/03/2024FR00001317573,66466.34XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/03/2024FR00001317574566.90AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/03/2024FR000013175740767.23CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/03/2024FR00001317573,54867.01XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL20,00065.56 
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of March 4th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

