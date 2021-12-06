|
Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of November 29th, 2021)
Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of November 29th, 2021)
-
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
Day of
|
Identification
|
Aggregated
|
Daily
|
the
|
issuer (Legal Entity
|
transaction
|
code of
|
daily
|
weighted
|
issuer
|
Identifier)
|
|
financial
|
volume (in
|
average
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
number of
|
price of
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
29/11/2021
|
FR0000131757
|
1,250
|
68.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,250
|
68.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
|
Identification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
Day/time of
|
code of
|
Price per
|
|
Acquired
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number
|
|
Investment Services
|
Currency
|
Purpose of buy back
|
issuer
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
transaction (CET)
|
financial
|
transaction
|
volume
|
Code)
|
of transaction
|
Provider
|
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 09:00:53
|
FR0000131757
|
69.25
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
00286921647EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 09:35:42
|
FR0000131757
|
68.10
|
EUR
|
34
|
XPAR
|
00286932060EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 09:35:42
|
FR0000131757
|
68.10
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00286932061EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 09:35:44
|
FR0000131757
|
68.10
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00286932074EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 10:16:43
|
FR0000131757
|
68.15
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
00286946662EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 10:58:18
|
FR0000131757
|
68.30
|
EUR
|
99
|
XPAR
|
00286957986EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 11:45:01
|
FR0000131757
|
69.25
|
EUR
|
113
|
XPAR
|
00286970082EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 12:26:01
|
FR0000131757
|
68.85
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
00286980048EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 12:58:03
|
FR0000131757
|
68.50
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
00286987515EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 13:47:30
|
FR0000131757
|
68.70
|
EUR
|
94
|
XPAR
|
00287000895EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 14:12:38
|
FR0000131757
|
68.65
|
EUR
|
94
|
XPAR
|
00287006908EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 14:56:45
|
FR0000131757
|
68.70
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
00287021240EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 15:27:05
|
FR0000131757
|
68.65
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00287032598EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 15:54:55
|
FR0000131757
|
67.65
|
EUR
|
108
|
XPAR
|
00287048660EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 16:38:47
|
FR0000131757
|
67.60
|
EUR
|
44
|
XPAR
|
00287074471EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 17:24:42
|
FR0000131757
|
68.15
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
00287100559EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 17:24:42
|
FR0000131757
|
68.15
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
00287100560EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/11/2021 17:24:42
|
FR0000131757
|
68.15
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00287100561EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
