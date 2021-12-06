Log in
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/06 11:35:00 am
70.55 EUR   +1.80%
01:22pERAMET : Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of November 29th, 2021)
PU
12:30pERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
12/03DISABILITY & EMPLOYMENT : they participated in DuoDay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of November 29th, 2021)

12/06/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of November 29th, 2021)

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of

Identification code of

Day of

Identification

Aggregated

Daily

the

issuer (Legal Entity

transaction

code of

daily

weighted

issuer

Identifier)

financial

volume (in

average

instrument

number of

price of

shares)

the

purchased

shares*

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

29/11/2021

FR0000131757

1,250

68.49

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

1,250

68.49

Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com

  • Details per transaction

Name of

Identification code of

Identification

Name of

Identification code issuer

Investment

Day/time of

code of

Price per

Acquired

Market (MIC

Reference number

Investment Services

Currency

Purpose of buy back

issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

transaction (CET)

financial

transaction

volume

Code)

of transaction

Provider

Provider

instrument

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 09:00:53

FR0000131757

69.25

EUR

91

XPAR

00286921647EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 09:35:42

FR0000131757

68.10

EUR

34

XPAR

00286932060EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 09:35:42

FR0000131757

68.10

EUR

49

XPAR

00286932061EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 09:35:44

FR0000131757

68.10

EUR

24

XPAR

00286932074EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 10:16:43

FR0000131757

68.15

EUR

101

XPAR

00286946662EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 10:58:18

FR0000131757

68.30

EUR

99

XPAR

00286957986EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 11:45:01

FR0000131757

69.25

EUR

113

XPAR

00286970082EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 12:26:01

FR0000131757

68.85

EUR

80

XPAR

00286980048EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 12:58:03

FR0000131757

68.50

EUR

92

XPAR

00286987515EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 13:47:30

FR0000131757

68.70

EUR

94

XPAR

00287000895EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 14:12:38

FR0000131757

68.65

EUR

94

XPAR

00287006908EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 14:56:45

FR0000131757

68.70

EUR

97

XPAR

00287021240EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 15:27:05

FR0000131757

68.65

EUR

66

XPAR

00287032598EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 15:54:55

FR0000131757

67.65

EUR

108

XPAR

00287048660EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 16:38:47

FR0000131757

67.60

EUR

44

XPAR

00287074471EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 17:24:42

FR0000131757

68.15

EUR

19

XPAR

00287100559EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 17:24:42

FR0000131757

68.15

EUR

40

XPAR

00287100560EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

29/11/2021 17:24:42

FR0000131757

68.15

EUR

5

XPAR

00287100561EXPA1

Allocation to employees

2

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 305 M 4 856 M 4 856 M
Net income 2021 410 M 463 M 463 M
Net Debt 2021 1 118 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,55x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 1 988 M 2 244 M 2 242 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,30 €
Average target price 91,95 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET64.26%2 244
BHP GROUP-5.19%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156