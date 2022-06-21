Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
103.60 EUR   -0.19%
02:31aERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium
GL
02:30aERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium
AQ
06/08LITHIUM IN ARGENTINA : construction of the plant begins
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium

06/21/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 21 June 2022, 8:30 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium

In a press release dated 22 February 2022, Eramet announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale of its subsidiary Aubert & Duval to a consortium formed by Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital. This agreement was subject to obtaining the opinion of the employee representative bodies.

Following their consultation process, Eramet announces today the signature of the Share Purchase Agreement with the consortium.

The operation should be completed by the end of the year, subject to the waiver of certain conditions precedent, including the obtaining of regulatory approvals1.

Aubert & Duval is one of the world's leading producers of high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum and a strategic supplier for the aerospace industry.

Calendar

27.07.2022: Publication of 2022 half-year results

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

 

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


1 Notably with regard to competition and market concentration

 

Attachment


All news about ERAMET
02:31aERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE C..
GL
02:30aERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE C..
AQ
06/08LITHIUM IN ARGENTINA : construction of the plant begins
PU
06/03ERAMET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31ERAMET : Remuneration policy approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of 31 ..
PU
05/31ERAMET : Approval of resolutions proposed to the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of..
PU
05/31ERAMET : Approval of the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeti..
GL
05/31Eramet S.A. Approves Dividend Per Share in Respect of the 2021 Financial Year, Payment ..
CI
05/31ERAMET : Approval of the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeti..
GL
05/31Eramet To Build More Lithium Plants In South America
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 107 M 5 378 M 5 378 M
Net income 2022 921 M 970 M 970 M
Net Debt 2022 505 M 532 M 532 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,07x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 2 751 M 2 897 M 2 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 103,60 €
Average target price 174,60 €
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET43.99%2 897
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.46%148 938
RIO TINTO PLC4.64%106 361
GLENCORE PLC26.84%73 355
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.19%49 572
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.76%36 350