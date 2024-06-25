Eramet abandons plant project in Indonesia
The project was the subject of a potential assessment agreement signed between the two groups in 2020. However, Eramet will continue to evaluate potential investments in the nickel batteries value chain for electric vehicles in Indonesia.
'Eramet remains focused on the responsible optimization of the Weda Bay mine's resources in order to supply local nickel producers with ore', says Geoff Streeton, chief development officer of the mining and metals group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction