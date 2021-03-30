Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/30 11:35:04 am
56.56 EUR   +1.54%
01:11pEramet board backs CEO for new term after shareholder tussle
RE
12:37pERAMET  : board backs CEO for new term but to split chair role
RE
12:04pERAMET : Statement from the Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet board backs CEO for new term after shareholder tussle

03/30/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Eramet SA's board on Tuesday backed a new term for Chief Executive Christel Bories during which her combined CEO and chairwoman role would be split, the French mining group said, in a compromise after tensions between its top shareholders.

Eramet's board unanimously agreed to propose to the shareholder meeting in May that Bories be renewed for a second four-year term, it said in a statement.

Her current combined role of CEO and chair would be separated before the end of her next term, it said, without giving precise timing or further details.

An Eramet spokeswoman added that the governance changes would occur "over the longer term".

Bories' future had been cast into doubt when it emerged this month that the company's largest shareholder, the Duval family, had written to state shareholding body APE, Eramet's second-largest shareholder, to suggest replacing her.

APE, which is tied to the Duvals in a shareholder pact, rejected the idea. Like investors and staff, it supports Bories' record in shifting Eramet towards minerals for electric vehicles and reviewing struggling activities including alloys maker Aubert & Duval (A&D).

Sources have said the Duvals are notably unhappy with Bories' handling of A&D, the family's historic business, at which the CEO led an audit into quality control before putting the business up for sale following an aviation slump during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare statement, the Duvals said this month that they supported management strategy, including steps to find a buyer for A&D, and it was normal to review governance at the end of a mandate.

Eramet's board also nominated Francois Corbin, already an independent director, to a new role of lead director.

The role of Corbin, an executive at French tyre maker Michelin and like Bories a past manager at erstwhile French aluminium group Pechiney, would be to support the functioning of the board and was not specifically linked to governance issues, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Alexandra Hudson and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A&D COMPANY, LIMITED 3.26% 1237 End-of-day quote.-3.43%
ERAMET 1.54% 56.56 Real-time Quote.29.78%
MICHELIN SCA 1.61% 129.25 Real-time Quote.21.20%
All news about ERAMET
01:11pEramet board backs CEO for new term after shareholder tussle
RE
12:37pERAMET  : board backs CEO for new term but to split chair role
RE
12:04pERAMET : Statement from the Board of Directors
GL
03/29ERAMET  : Two new websites for Setrag!
PU
03/22ERAMET  : What do we do to preserve the water resource?
PU
03/11ERAMET MARKETING SERVICES : a new marketing company for the Eramet Group
PU
03/11SciDev Bags Deal for MaxiFlox Technology for Use in New Caledonian Nickel Min..
MT
03/09ERAMET : Preparation of the Shareholders' General Meeting of 28 May 2021
GL
03/09ERAMET  : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/08THE GREEN WAGON : Setrag's environmental best practice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 532 M 4 139 M 4 139 M
Net income 2020 -413 M -484 M -484 M
Net Debt 2020 1 390 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 474 M 1 728 M 1 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,75 €
Last Close Price 55,70 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET29.78%1 734
BHP GROUP6.22%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC0.18%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.82%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.73%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED3.68%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ