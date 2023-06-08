Eramet launches global Water Resource Innovation Challenge 2023 in partnership with EIT RawMaterials

BERLIN, June 8, --World-leading mining and metallurgy group Eramet is teaming up with Europe's leading raw materials authority, EIT RawMaterials, to launch the Water Resource Innovation Challenge 2023. They invite candidate companies to offer groundbreaking solutions to solve water management challenges within the mining and metals industry.

The Innovation Challenge 2023 is seeking specific solutions to water-related challenges, such as safeguarding water quality by addressing concerns like pollution, wastewater management and erosion, reducing water consumption, and maximising recycling and implementing closed- loop systems in the field of hydrometallurgy.

Since water mismanagement within the mining operations can harm local communities and habitats, the industry has a heightened obligation to adopt sustainable water management practices to minimize its environmental impact while also ensuring access to valuable resources.

For decades, Eramet has been actively implementing water management measures in its mining ventures and has a broad portfolio of successful projects that use creative solutions in numerous locations throughout the world, including Argentina, Gabon, or New Caledonia.

The ultimate goal of the Challenge is to create lasting partnerships between Eramet and start- ups. This presents both an opportunity to collaborate with a global mining group at the forefront of sustainable mining solutions and to gain visibility on an international scale.

Last year's Challenge 2022 was dedicated to safety. The winner, Unusuals, proposed a solution on the use of artificial intelligence and data processing to automate maintenance of assets and detect any anomalies. Its project is currently being tested in Senegal.

This year, with the help of EIT RawMaterials, Eramet is looking to foster the next breakthrough innovation to boost the management of water to help ensure a sustainable future for the mining and metals industry.

The winner will be awarded €50,000 to carry out a POC (Proof Of Concept), supported by Eramet, to develop and test their solution in the field.

