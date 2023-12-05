As part of its low-carbon geothermal lithium production project in Alsace with Électricité de Strasbourg, Eramet has announced the installation of a direct lithium extraction pilot unit at the Rittershoffen power plant.
The aim of this pilot unit is to demonstrate the efficiency of the direct lithium extraction process developed by Eramet under real operating conditions at this geothermal power plant operated by Électricité de Strasbourg.
The new pilot unit has now been installed for a minimum period of six months. In Alsace, the two partners aim to be able to produce at least 10,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year from geothermal water by the end of the decade.
Eramet: lithium extraction pilot plant installed in Alsace
