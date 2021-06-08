Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet : Responsible mining at the heart of the 2021 Open Innovation Challenge

06/08/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Responsible mining at the heart of the 2021 Open Innovation Challenge

Eramet Ideas is organizing a new edition of its international challenge, focused this year on the selection of innovations for responsible mining.

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Responsible mining at the heart of the 2021 Open Innovation Challenge
Share
Newsof June's 8 2021

With this 'Responsible Mining Innovation Challenge', Eramet Ideas is once again proving its ability to stimulate the rapid development of value-creating solutions. To this end, the entity is once again partnering with EIT RawMaterials, a European initiative to support innovation and bring applied R&D closer to the market.

This new edition will highlight and concretize the good ideas in responsible mining around 5 themes:

  • An environmentally-friendly exploration;
  • Water management;
  • Safety and surveillance of mining sites;
  • The rehabilitation of mines and biodiversity ;
  • The traceability of raw materials.
€50,000k to deploy the solution

The prize for the winner is €50,000 to carry out a POC (Proof Of Concept) with Eramet to test the solution in the field, and possibly deploy it on a larger scale in the Group's various mines. It's also an opportunity to benefit from great visibility, both internally and externally, on an international scale. 'Scalability, adaptability and ingenuity are the key words for a potentially winning project. That's why the selection panel is made up of experts from all the Group's divisions: Environment, Exploration, Industrial Affairs, R&D and Digital Transformation,' explains Marion Lenoir, Head of the Open Innovation Department at Eramet Ideas.

A challenge open to start-ups and SMEs worldwide

The challenge is aimed at start-ups and SMEs from all over the world, proposing solutions with an advanced technological maturity, at least level 5 on the TRL scale (technology readiness level). Following registration, open from June 15 to September 15, 2021, 10 candidates will be selected to pitch their solution to the jury. After this presentation, only 3 candidates will have the opportunity to be coached by Eramet experts to better match their solution to the Group's specific issues. The winner will be chosen in early 2022.

Already the 3rd edition of the challenge

The Eramet Ideas Open Innovation Challenge, which aims to promote innovative ideas for mining and extractive metallurgy, is now in its third year. The previous edition in 2020 attracted no less than 50 entries and rewarded Sisprobe, an international service company specializing in seismology. Their solution? A new way to monitor the structure and stability of Eramet's tailings piles, whether at SLN in New Caledonia or Comilog in Gabon, using ambient seismic noise, i.e. the vibrations of the earth. The POC is now in progress.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERAMET
07:41aERAMET  : Responsible mining at the heart of the 2021 Open Innovation Challenge
PU
05/31ERAMET  : includes its Purpose in its statutes
PU
05/31ERAMET INCLUDES ITS PURPOSE IN ITS S : Become a reference for the responsible tr..
AQ
05/28ERAMET  : Combined General Shareholders' Meeting presentation of 28 May 2021
PU
05/28ERAMET : Réponses aux questions écrites des actionnaires - Assemblée Générale Mi..
PU
05/28ERAMET  : Politique de rémunération approuvée en Assemblée Générale Mixte du 28 ..
PU
05/28ERAMET : Remuneration policy approved by the Combined General Shareholders' Meet..
PU
05/28ERAMET  : Combined General Shareholders' Meeting presentation May 28, 2021
PU
05/28ERAMET : Approval of resolutions proposed to the Combined General Shareholders' ..
GL
05/28ERAMET  : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 116 M 5 010 M 5 010 M
Net income 2021 229 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2021 1 292 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 1 480 M 1 805 M 1 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 12 394
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,55 €
Last Close Price 55,90 €
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET30.24%1 805
BHP GROUP15.13%175 943
RIO TINTO PLC12.27%144 653
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.05%55 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.41%36 545
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)46.91%19 523