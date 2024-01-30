Eramet: new COO in early April
He will succeed Kléber Silva, who has decided to leave the mining and metals group to pursue another career opportunity. Charles Nouel has over 30 years' experience in the mining industry, including 24 years with Eramet.
His international career in Europe, Africa and Oceania has enabled him to develop solid technical and managerial skills in all areas of the mining and metallurgy industries", emphasizes the group.
