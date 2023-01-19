Advanced search
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
2023-01-19
88.75 EUR   -3.74%
Eramet : obtains a European grant for its ReLieve battery recycling project

01/19/2023 | 12:21pm EST
Eramet obtains a European grant for its ReLieve battery recycling project

Nearly 70 million euros: this is the amount of subsidies that the European Commission has just awarded to Eramet to support its electric vehicle battery recycling project.

Newsof January's 19 2023

Eramet set itself a challenge: to develop the first closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling unit in Europe. Since then, Eramet has successfully demonstrated its ability to recycle all the valuable metals contained in batteries in a closed loop, with very high levels of efficiency, adapted to the requirements of future European regulations.

Today, the European Commission is supporting the project with a grant of nearly €70 million awarded to Eramet.

To date, this is the only recycling project selected at European level.

To support the development of low-carbon mobility, Eramet aims to become a major player in recycling in Europe. That is the whole purpose of this project, from the collection and pre-treatment of end-of-life batteries and gigafactory production waste to their recovery in the form of high-purity metal salts, suitable for the production of new batteries.

Today, the recycling of electric batteries is mainly based abroad and represents a sovereignty issue in a context of dependence and competition for access to raw materials. Through its ReLieve project, developed in partnership with Suez, Eramet is helping to secure the supply of metals needed to manufacture electric batteries in Europe and is participating in the circular economy.

The Group has already begun building a pre-industrial demonstrator at Eramet Ideas, its research and innovation center in Trappes, which is scheduled to start up in the summer of 2023. The aim is to optimize the efficiency of the recycling process and take into account the requirements of future customers and partners. At the same time, Eramet is studying the construction of a recycling plant in northern France.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 109 M 5 527 M 5 527 M
Net income 2022 888 M 960 M 960 M
Net Debt 2022 477 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,98x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 2 449 M 2 649 M 2 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,20 €
Average target price 131,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET9.96%2 649
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.56%173 821
RIO TINTO PLC7.00%127 465
GLENCORE PLC4.38%90 632
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.47%55 154
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)16.85%49 545