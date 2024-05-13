ERAMET : price target raised by Oddo BHF
After a difficult 2023, the planets are finally aligning for Eramet with the combination of good prices and exchange rates, rising production and well-controlled costs", says the analyst, pointing to the surge in manganese prices.
Oddo BHF now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be 1.11 billion euros (compared with 757 million), and considers the valuation 'more attractive than ever, with a 2025 EBITDA multiple of 3.8 times, almost a third lower than that of the major mining companies'.
