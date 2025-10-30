The mining and metallurgical group Eramet posted adjusted revenue of €720m for Q3 2025, down 10%, reflecting a negative price effect (-25%) and an equally unfavorable FX effect (-6%).
These factors largely offset a positive volume effect (+22%), notably driven by sales of manganese ore (+8%) and nickel ore (up 6.7-fold), for which the comparison basis was significantly lower a year earlier.
The group points to logistical difficulties in transporting manganese ore and a "still very uncertain macroeconomic environment that is weighing on demand and sales prices," which is penalizing its cash generation, which remains negative for the period.
Eramet is adjusting its 2025 targets for its manganese ore business, with an estimated volume transported now between 6.1 and 6.3 Mt (down from 6.5 to 7 Mt), and is reducing its 2025 capex plan to between €400m and €425m (down from €400m to €450m).
Eramet: quarterly revenue down 10%
Published on 10/30/2025 at 05:09 am EDT
