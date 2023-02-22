Advanced search
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
2023-02-22
99.65 EUR   -3.44%
01:39pEramet raises lithium goal for second phase of Argentina project
RE
01:22pEramet : Stock figures and dividends 1994-2022
PU
01:22pEramet : 2013-2022 Key figures
PU
Eramet raises lithium goal for second phase of Argentina project

02/22/2023
PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eramet has increased its target for lithium production for its large deposit in Argentina under a potential second phase as it responds to strong demand for electric vehicle batteries, the French group said on Wednesday.

The mining company plans to start producing lithium in early 2024 at the Centenario deposit it is developing with Chinese steel group Tsingshan, with a first-stage objective of 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually.

After indicating in October it was considering doubling its capacity target in a second phase, Eramet said it was now looking at tripling the objective compared with the first phase.

"We have already launched a study that should allow us quickly to triple annual production capacity," Eramet's Chair and Chief Executive Officer Christel Bories said during a call with reporters after the company reported annual results.

The second stage, on which Eramet expects to take an investment decision this year, would add around 50,000 tonnes of further capacity during 2025 and 2026 to bring the project's total capacity to about 75,000 tonnes by 2027, she said.

As part of its pivot towards battery materials, Eramet is studying with Germany's BASF scope to produce battery-grade nickel and cobalt from ore extracted at Eramet's Weda Bay mine in Indonesia.

Bories said the company would take an investment decision by the end of the year, a slightly longer timeframe than the first half of 2023 previously indicated, as the partners aimed to advance further with technical and permit work.

She declined to confirm a 2.4 billion euros ($2.55 billion) investment figure cited by the Indonesian authorities but said that number was in keeping with other comparable projects.

Eramet on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in 2022 profits but forecast lower core earnings for this year due to lower expected market prices and persistently high energy and raw material costs. ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.25% 52.36 Delayed Quote.13.15%
ERAMET -3.44% 99.65 Real-time Quote.23.08%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.71% 206.9749 Delayed Quote.9.02%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 1.02% 194.95 Delayed Quote.9.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 160 M 5 506 M 5 506 M
Net income 2022 956 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net Debt 2022 540 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,10x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 2 741 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 103,20 €
Average target price 150,25 €
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET23.08%2 925
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.85%168 154
RIO TINTO PLC7.00%126 058
GLENCORE PLC-8.89%76 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.55%46 413
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.01%43 302