Eramet raises lithium goal for second phase of Argentina project

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eramet has increased
its target for lithium production for its large deposit in
Argentina under a potential second phase as it responds to
strong demand for electric vehicle batteries, the French group
said on Wednesday.
The mining company plans to start producing lithium in early
2024 at the Centenario deposit it is developing with Chinese
steel group Tsingshan, with a first-stage objective of 24,000
tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually.
After indicating in October it was considering doubling its
capacity target in a second phase, Eramet said it was now
looking at tripling the objective compared with the first phase.
"We have already launched a study that should allow us
quickly to triple annual production capacity," Eramet's Chair
and Chief Executive Officer Christel Bories said during a call
with reporters after the company reported annual results.
The second stage, on which Eramet expects to take an
investment decision this year, would add around 50,000 tonnes of
further capacity during 2025 and 2026 to bring the project's
total capacity to about 75,000 tonnes by 2027, she said.
As part of its pivot towards battery materials, Eramet is
studying with Germany's BASF scope to produce
battery-grade nickel and cobalt from ore extracted at Eramet's
Weda Bay mine in Indonesia.
Bories said the company would take an investment decision by
the end of the year, a slightly longer timeframe than the first
half of 2023 previously indicated, as the partners aimed to
advance further with technical and permit work.
She declined to confirm a 2.4 billion euros ($2.55 billion)
investment figure cited by the Indonesian authorities but said
that number was in keeping with other comparable projects.
Eramet on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in 2022 profits
but forecast lower core earnings for this year due to lower
expected market prices and persistently high energy and raw
material costs.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)