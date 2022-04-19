Eramet's New Caledonia nickel smelter to use floating power unit

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - SLN, the New Caledonian nickel
producer controlled by Eramet, announced on Tuesday
plans to hire a floating power unit for its smelter to cover its
needs pending the replacement of the Pacific territory's ageing
central power plant.
Improved energy supply has become a priority for SLN as it
tries to turn around its operations after losses in recent years
linked to high costs and social unrest.
The issue has become more urgent after an accident last year
caused one of the units of New Caledonia's main power plant to
close, leading SLN to rely on costlier top-up purchases from the
rest of the local network, it said.
SLN is to hire for three years a floating installation from
Turkish-based specialist Karpowership, which will provide the
180 megawatts required to power its Doniambo smelter, the
company said in a statement.
The temporary power unit will burn fuel oil like New
Caledonia's central plant but its more efficient technology will
cut carbon emissions by about 30% compared with current levels,
SLN said.
Subject to regulatory approval, SLN aims to have the
floating installation connected to its smelter in August.
The three-year contract is intended to cover the period
until the first phase of New Caledonia's future power plant -
due to be based on renewable energy sources - is launched in
2025.
Energy infrastructure is among constraints facing New
Caledonia as it looks to use its large nickel reserves to tap
into booming demand for the metal in electric vehicle batteries.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz
Editing by Mark Potter)