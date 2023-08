PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French mining firm Eramet said on Wednesday it was resuming rail transport activities and would restart manganese operations on Thursday, both suspended since the morning due to an ongoing coup.

"The Group is continuing to monitor the situation in Gabon closely and will keep the markets informed", Eramet said.

