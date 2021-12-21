French miner Eramet hit by financial fraud

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French mining company Eramet
has identified a potential 45 million euro ($50.8
million) financial fraud within its treasury operations, the
company said on Tuesday.
"Eramet will file a criminal complaint with the authorities
and has taken immediate disciplinary measures against the
identified staff. The group will also take all possible measures
to reduce the impact of this fraud on its accounts," it said in
a statement.
Eramet added that it was looking at how the company could
strengthen internal control procedures and that its board of
directors is monitoring the situation.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Editing by David Goodman)