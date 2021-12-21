Log in
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/21 03:19:52 am
69.15 EUR   -1.71%
02:48aEramet Identifies $51 Million Internal Fraud, Plans Criminal Action
MT
02:41aFrench miner Eramet hit by financial fraud
RE
02:36aFrench miner Eramet hit by financial fraud
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French miner Eramet hit by financial fraud

12/21/2021 | 02:41am EST
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French mining company Eramet has identified a potential 45 million euro ($50.8 million) financial fraud within its treasury operations, the company said on Tuesday.

"Eramet will file a criminal complaint with the authorities and has taken immediate disciplinary measures against the identified staff. The group will also take all possible measures to reduce the impact of this fraud on its accounts," it said in a statement.

Eramet added that it was looking at how the company could strengthen internal control procedures and that its board of directors is monitoring the situation. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
