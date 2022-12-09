Paris, 9 December 2022, 5.45 p.m.
Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of € 57,900,000 of its outstanding € 500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643) (the “Bonds”)
Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (the “RGAMF”).
In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the “Company”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:
| ISIN
| Stock
Exchange
| Number of Bonds issued
| Maturity Date
| Number of Bonds
repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled
| Number of outstanding Bonds after
the repurchase by the Company
| FR0013284643
| Euronext Paris
| 5,000
| 28 February 2024
| 579
| 4,421
Calendar
22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results
27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover
