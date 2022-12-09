Advanced search
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
84.05 EUR   +0.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of  57,900,000 of its outstanding  500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643)

12/09/2022 | 11:46am EST
Paris, 9 December 2022, 5.45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of 57,900,000 of its outstanding 500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643) (the Bonds”)

Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (the RGAMF”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the “Company”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:

ISIN Stock
Exchange 		Number of Bonds issued Maturity Date Number of Bonds
repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled 		Number of outstanding Bonds after
the repurchase by the Company
FR0013284643 Euronext Paris 5,000 28 February 2024 579 4,421

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 5 109 M 5 388 M 5 388 M
Net income 2022 888 M 936 M 936 M
Net Debt 2022 477 M 503 M 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 2 215 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 83,40 €
Average target price 131,00 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET15.91%2 336
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.88%158 250
RIO TINTO PLC18.15%116 916
GLENCORE PLC46.31%88 573
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.40%48 963
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 896