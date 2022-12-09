Paris, 9 December 2022, 5.45 p.m.

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of € 57,900,000 of its outstanding € 500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643) (the “Bonds”)

Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (the “RGAMF”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the “Company”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:

ISIN Stock

Exchange Number of Bonds issued Maturity Date Number of Bonds

repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled Number of outstanding Bonds after

the repurchase by the Company FR0013284643 Euronext Paris 5,000 28 February 2024 579 4,421

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

