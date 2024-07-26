Contents

01

Introduction

05

Conclusion & outlook

3 ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

02

Financial performance

06

Appendices

03

Operational performance

04

Strategic roadmap update

H1 2024 key highlights: solid operational performance and an important milestone reached in the development of metals for the energy transition

Operational

Financial

Balance

Energy transition

performance

performance

sheet

projects

Solid growth

Positive intrinsic

Robust financial

Inauguration of the

achieved by the

performance driven by

structure in a context

Group's 1st direct

Group's world-class

organic growth, higher

of continued growth

lithium extraction

mining activities

productivity and lower

capex

plant in Argentina

fixed costs

Increase of

Negative contribution

New successful SLB

Start of production

production volumes

from SLN

issuance extending

expected in

at Comilog, Weda

fully financed by

debt maturity

November 2024

Bay, GCO & higher

French State

grade of ore

CSR

Deployment of the new CSR roadmap:

Major new steps

particularly in terms of employee social protection

5

ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

Positive intrinsic performance in a still unfavorable price environment, as rebound of manganese ore index price not yet materialising in invoiced prices

H1 2024

Adjusted

EBITDA

€247m

Incl. Weda Bay

positive contribution

Intrinsic

performance

+€216m

vs. H1 2023

Production

(H1 2024 vs. H1 2023)

Mn ore

Ni ore

(Weda Bay)

+33%

+40%

Productivity & costs reduction

(H1 2024 vs. H1 2023)

+€87m

€145m

Incl. SLN

negative contribution

-€109m1

External

impact

-€310m

vs. H1 2023

Continued

of which:

decline in prices

-€304m

(primarily in Ni products)

Strong EBITDA improvement expected in H2 on the back of a sharp increase of Mn ore price

and a favorable seasonality

1. SLN local accounts

6

ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

Free Cash-Flow reflecting growth investments & lower contribution from Weda Bay

Capex

(net of capital injection from Tsingshan)

€234m

Growth capex

€149m

o/w €71m

to develop lithium carbonate production in Argentina

Economic FCF

-€291m1

Weda Bay

contribution

€35m

due to the low level of external ore

sales over the semester

Net debt

€711m

Adjusted leverage

1.0x2

Dividend3

€1.5/share

  1. Net of financing from French State to cover SLN's cash consumption (€145m) & net of Tsingshan capital injection (€85m)
  2. Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA
  3. 2023 dividend paid in H1 2024

7

ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

Commissioning of Centenario first lithium DLE1 plant

A step forward in becoming the 1st European company to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate at industrial scale

4,000m

Nov. 2024

24kt-LCE2

Altitude

Start of production

Production capacity

Key milestone in Eramet's strategic development into producing metals for energy transition

Technological achievement: implementing one of the most advanced DLE process in the remote Andean Highlands at 4,000m of altitude, in a very challenging environment

To be positioned on 1st quartile of the cash cost curve

Project developed according to the most stringent standards of sustainable mining

  1. Direct Lithium Extraction
  2. On a 100% basis

8

ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

Progressing on "Act for Positive Mining" CSR roadmap

Safety as #1 priority

0.8 TRIR1 in H1 2024

2024 target <1

Divided by 5

since 2018

2024-2026 biodiversity

targets validated

incl. Eramet's commitment to no deep-sea exploration or mining

Eramet

Global

Care

3 AREAS

FOR ACTION TRANSLATED

INTO 10 AMBITIONS

FOR 20261

3 AMBITIOUS 2035

TARGETS1

1st agreement with all the social partners to set up a common base of social protection worldwide

Continued assessment of the Group's mining sites

Say on Climate

Resolution submitted at AGM for a consultative vote

for the 1st time

>99% of shareholders

voted in favor

Related to new CSR

roadmap, short & long-term

decarbonation targets,

governance & transparency

1. See appendices

9 ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS

