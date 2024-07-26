Contents
01
Introduction
05
Conclusion & outlook
3 ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
02
Financial performance
06
Appendices
03
Operational performance
04
Strategic roadmap update
H1 2024 key highlights: solid operational performance and an important milestone reached in the development of metals for the energy transition
Operational
Financial
Balance
Energy transition
performance
performance
sheet
projects
Solid growth
Positive intrinsic
Robust financial
Inauguration of the
achieved by the
performance driven by
structure in a context
Group's 1st direct
Group's world-class
organic growth, higher
of continued growth
lithium extraction
mining activities
productivity and lower
capex
plant in Argentina
fixed costs
Increase of
Negative contribution
New successful SLB
Start of production
production volumes
from SLN
issuance extending
expected in
at Comilog, Weda
fully financed by
debt maturity
November 2024
Bay, GCO & higher
French State
grade of ore
CSR
Deployment of the new CSR roadmap:
Major new steps
particularly in terms of employee social protection
5
ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
Positive intrinsic performance in a still unfavorable price environment, as rebound of manganese ore index price not yet materialising in invoiced prices
H1 2024
Adjusted
EBITDA
€247m
Incl. Weda Bay
positive contribution
Intrinsic
performance
+€216m
vs. H1 2023
Production
(H1 2024 vs. H1 2023)
Mn ore
Ni ore
(Weda Bay)
+33%
+40%
Productivity & costs reduction
(H1 2024 vs. H1 2023)
+€87m
€145m
Incl. SLN
negative contribution
-€109m1
External
impact
-€310m
vs. H1 2023
Continued
of which:
decline in prices
-€304m
(primarily in Ni products)
Strong EBITDA improvement expected in H2 on the back of a sharp increase of Mn ore price
and a favorable seasonality
1. SLN local accounts
6
ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
Free Cash-Flow reflecting growth investments & lower contribution from Weda Bay
Capex
(net of capital injection from Tsingshan)
€234m
Growth capex
€149m
o/w €71m
to develop lithium carbonate production in Argentina
Economic FCF
-€291m1
Weda Bay
contribution
€35m
due to the low level of external ore
sales over the semester
Net debt
€711m
Adjusted leverage
1.0x2
Dividend3
€1.5/share
- Net of financing from French State to cover SLN's cash consumption (€145m) & net of Tsingshan capital injection (€85m)
- Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA
- 2023 dividend paid in H1 2024
7
ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
Commissioning of Centenario first lithium DLE1 plant
A step forward in becoming the 1st European company to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate at industrial scale
4,000m
Nov. 2024
24kt-LCE2
Altitude
Start of production
Production capacity
Key milestone in Eramet's strategic development into producing metals for energy transition
Technological achievement: implementing one of the most advanced DLE process in the remote Andean Highlands at 4,000m of altitude, in a very challenging environment
To be positioned on 1st quartile of the cash cost curve
Project developed according to the most stringent standards of sustainable mining
- Direct Lithium Extraction
- On a 100% basis
8
ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
Progressing on "Act for Positive Mining" CSR roadmap
Safety as #1 priority
0.8 TRIR1 in H1 2024
2024 target <1
Divided by 5
since 2018
2024-2026 biodiversity
targets validated
incl. Eramet's commitment to no deep-sea exploration or mining
Eramet
Global
Care
3 AREAS
FOR ACTION TRANSLATED
INTO 10 AMBITIONS
FOR 20261
3 AMBITIOUS 2035
TARGETS1
1st agreement with all the social partners to set up a common base of social protection worldwide
Continued assessment of the Group's mining sites
Say on Climate
Resolution submitted at AGM for a consultative vote
for the 1st time
>99% of shareholders
voted in favor
Related to new CSR
roadmap, short & long-term
decarbonation targets,
governance & transparency
1. See appendices
9 ERAMET - H1 2024 RESULTS
