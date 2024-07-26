Commissioning of Centenario first lithium DLE1 plant

A step forward in becoming the 1st European company to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate at industrial scale

4,000m Nov. 2024 24kt-LCE2 Altitude Start of production Production capacity

Key milestone in Eramet's strategic development into producing metals for energy transition

Technological achievement: implementing one of the most advanced DLE process in the remote Andean Highlands at 4,000m of altitude, in a very challenging environment

To be positioned on 1st quartile of the cash cost curve

Project developed according to the most stringent standards of sustainable mining