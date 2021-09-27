Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Eramet
  News
  Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
Summary 
Summary

Power costs could force metal producers from Europe - Eurometaux

09/27/2021
LONDON (Reuters) - Rising power prices could lead to metal producers moving operations away from Europe and undermine EU carbon-cutting plans, non-ferrous metals industry association Eurometaux has warned the European Commission.

Governments across Europe are coming under pressure to help curb soaring energy costs for companies and households caused by a global surge in wholesale gas prices, as economies emerge slowly from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Rising electricity prices have already led to curtailments and could lead to further relocation of our sector outside Europe if not addressed," said the letter from Eurometaux addressed to Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.

"We are also concerned that if electricity remains too expensive, it will disincentivise industrial electrification as a decarbonisation route, undermining the EU's Green Deal objectives."

The European Union is aiming to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 - a step towards "net zero" emissions by 2050.

Non-ferrous metals such as aluminium, copper, nickel and silicon are more electricity-intensive to produce than any other material, said Eurometaux, whose members include Norsk Hydro, Boliden, Eramet and Rio Tinto, Umicore and Nyrstar.

"These metals will be required in higher volumes to supply key Green Deal value chains such as batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels and grid infrastructure."

The European Commission confirmed it had received the letter and said it would reply in due course.

Nyrstar said last week it has cut zinc production at its smelter in the Netherlands because of the rise in electricity prices in Europe.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Pravin Char and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERAMET -0.83% 65.85 Real-time Quote.54.71%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -1.79% 63.74 Real-time Quote.62.82%
NYRSTAR NV 0.00% 0.36 Real-time Quote.-15.89%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.48% 99.33 End-of-day quote.-12.74%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.62% 4804.5 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
UMICORE 1.88% 50.84 Real-time Quote.27.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 206 M 4 921 M 4 921 M
Net income 2021 344 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 1 189 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,10x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 1 758 M 2 058 M 2 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ERAMET
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,40 €
Average target price 83,25 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET54.71%2 058
BHP GROUP-11.10%80 640
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.16%43 747
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.37%31 770
RIO TINTO PLC-11.69%26 668
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)95.31%25 949