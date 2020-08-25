Women in industry: portraits of the Group's female employees #3
They are Field Management Engineer, Head of Customer technical support or Sales Manager. They work for the Eramet Group in Argentina, France, Gabon and Japan. Discover our third series of women portraits.
Claire
Internal Control Manager, Mining and Metals Division, France
I have been working in industry for almost 20 years... In finance, there were few women, but things are changing: progress is here, gender diversity enriches points of view.
Eriko
Sales Manager Aubert & Duval, Eramet International Tokyo, Japan
As a salesperson in Japan, I rarely meet female staff. When I meet a woman when visiting a customer, I feel happy. As a member of Eramet, I want to do my best to achieve a more women-friendly society!
Idalina
Field Management Engineer, Comilog, Gabon
Diversity is a pledge for competitiveness within our company. As for gender diversity, it guarantees the balance necessary to the proper functioning of our organization.
Sandrine
Head of Customer technical support, Aubert & Duval, France
'Metallurgy' means 'male job' for some. Not for me: what I see is that I am fortunate enough to be able to combine everything I love in my job: technique, customer service and teamwork!
Sophie
Contract Manager, Lithium Business Unit, Argentina
Being a woman sometimes adds certain challenges to the exercise of my profession, but it mainly led me to develop a 'female', different operational leadership, which contributes to the diversity and performance of our Group.
