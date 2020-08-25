Log in
Women in industry: portraits of the Group's female employees #3

08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT
Women in industry: portraits of the Group's female employees #3

They are Field Management Engineer, Head of Customer technical support or Sales Manager. They work for the Eramet Group in Argentina, France, Gabon and Japan. Discover our third series of women portraits.

Newsof August's 25 2020

Claire

Internal Control Manager, Mining and Metals Division, France

I have been working in industry for almost 20 years... In finance, there were few women, but things are changing: progress is here, gender diversity enriches points of view.

Eriko

Sales Manager Aubert & Duval, Eramet International Tokyo, Japan

As a salesperson in Japan, I rarely meet female staff. When I meet a woman when visiting a customer, I feel happy. As a member of Eramet, I want to do my best to achieve a more women-friendly society!

Idalina

Field Management Engineer, Comilog, Gabon

Diversity is a pledge for competitiveness within our company. As for gender diversity, it guarantees the balance necessary to the proper functioning of our organization.

Sandrine

Head of Customer technical support, Aubert & Duval, France

'Metallurgy' means 'male job' for some. Not for me: what I see is that I am fortunate enough to be able to combine everything I love in my job: technique, customer service and teamwork!

Sophie

Contract Manager, Lithium Business Unit, Argentina

Being a woman sometimes adds certain challenges to the exercise of my profession, but it mainly led me to develop a 'female', different operational leadership, which contributes to the diversity and performance of our Group.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:44 UTC
