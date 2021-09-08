Log in
    ERAS   US29479A1088

ERASCA, INC.

(ERAS)
  Report
Erasca in Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement With Pfizer

09/08/2021 | 08:39am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Erasca Inc. said it is in a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc.

This agreement would support a clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. The combination would be investigated as part of the Phase 1b/2 HERKULES-3 trial expected to start in the second half of 2021.

Erasca would sponsor the study, and Pfizer would supply encorafenib. The two companies would form a joint development committee to review the clinical trial results.

Worldwide, approximately 1.8 million cases of CRC are diagnosed annually, with BRAF V600E mutations occurring in approximately 10% of these patients, Erasca said. The combination of encorafenib and cetuximab was approved in April 2020 for previously treated patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 0838ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERASCA, INC. -4.65% 22.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. -0.19% 46.75 Delayed Quote.27.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net cash 2021 98,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 757 M 2 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Chacko Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Varney Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Wei Lin Chief Medical Officer
Nik Chetwyn Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERASCA, INC.0.00%2 757
MODERNA, INC.317.72%176 147
LONZA GROUP AG36.01%62 541
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.47.60%50 672
CELLTRION, INC.-22.14%32 817
SEAGEN INC.-14.65%27 196