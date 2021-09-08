Erasca in Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement With Pfizer

By Michael Dabaie

Erasca Inc. said it is in a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc.

This agreement would support a clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. The combination would be investigated as part of the Phase 1b/2 HERKULES-3 trial expected to start in the second half of 2021.

Erasca would sponsor the study, and Pfizer would supply encorafenib. The two companies would form a joint development committee to review the clinical trial results.

Worldwide, approximately 1.8 million cases of CRC are diagnosed annually, with BRAF V600E mutations occurring in approximately 10% of these patients, Erasca said. The combination of encorafenib and cetuximab was approved in April 2020 for previously treated patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC.

