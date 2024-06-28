Ercros S A : Chairman's speech at the 2024 shareholders' meeting
June 28, 2024 at 12:48 pm EDT
Share
In his speech before the shareholders meeting, held in Barcelona, on June 28, 2024, the chariman of the company, Antonio Zabalza, highlighted that we are in an atypical moment due to the unsolicited takeover bid that Bondalti has launched on Ercros, and of the competing takeover bid of Esseco just announced this Friday morning.
Zabalza has reiterated the company's confidence in the industrial project that it has been building in recent years, and has added that the phase of cyclical weakness will give way to a recovery that "will lead to a significant structural leap in the company's productive efficiency with the complete execution of the 3D Plan and the additional investments that are already being contemplated".
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Ercros SA published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 16:47:25 UTC.
Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Companyâs products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.