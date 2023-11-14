Ercros S A : Gonzalo Navarro, new head of the Ercros factory in Flix
November 14, 2023 at 10:14 am EST
Gonzalo Navarro Aguas has been appointed head of the Ercros factory in Flix, with effect from November 17, on the occasion of the retirement of Jaime Molina who leaves the company after more than 38 years of involvement and who is thanked for the services provided.
Gonzalo Navarro has a degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of Zaragoza and has completed two master's degrees in Chemical Plant Management and Occupational Risk Prevention.
He began his professional career at Ercros in 1988, where he has developed his activity in different areas of the Flix and Tarragona factories. Currently, he was the sustainability manager at the Flix factory.
Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Company's products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.