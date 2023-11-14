Gonzalo Navarro Aguas has been appointed head of the Ercros factory in Flix, with effect from November 17, on the occasion of the retirement of Jaime Molina who leaves the company after more than 38 years of involvement and who is thanked for the services provided.

Gonzalo Navarro has a degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of Zaragoza and has completed two master's degrees in Chemical Plant Management and Occupational Risk Prevention.

He began his professional career at Ercros in 1988, where he has developed his activity in different areas of the Flix and Tarragona factories. Currently, he was the sustainability manager at the Flix factory.