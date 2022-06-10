Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ercros, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-10 am EDT
3.595 EUR   -3.10%
12:23pERCROS S A : The Ercros board of directors approves the 7th treasury shares repurchase program
PU
11:33aERCROS S A : will distribute a dividend of 0.085 euros/share
PU
06/08ERCROS S A : In H1 2022, Ercros expects to obtain an EBITDA of EUR million and profits of EUR million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ercros S A : The Ercros board of directors approves the 7th treasury shares repurchase program

06/10/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barcelona, June 10, 2022. - The sixth share repurchase program expires on June 22, therefore, the Company's board of directors, at its meeting held on June 10, 2022, has approved the seventh treasury shares repurchase program, under the authorization that has been granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders, held today June 10, 2022, in the following terms:

˗ Purpose of the repurchase program: The amortization of treasury shares acquired by reducing the share capital in their nominal amount, as provided in item 2. a) of article 5 of Regulation 596/2014.

˗ Maximum monetary amount and maximum number of shares: The repurchase program will have a maximum monetary amount of EUR 25 (twenty-five) million. In no case, however, the number of treasury shares to be acquired may exceed 8% of the current share capital of the Company, made up of 100,971,237 shares (equivalent to 8.08 million shares).

˗ Price and volume conditions: The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the price and volume conditions established in the legislation on the matter. In particular, with regard to price, the Company will not acquire shares at a price higher than the highest of the following: (a) the price of the last independent transaction; or (b) the highest independent offer at that time at the trading venue where the purchase is made, even when the shares are traded on different trading venues. Regarding the trading volume, the Company will not acquire more than 25% of the average daily volume of treasury shares at the trading venue where the purchase is made, applying this limit to the entire repurchase program. For these purposes, the average daily volume will be based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days prior to the purchase date.

˗ Duration: This sixth repurchase program will be in force from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2023.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company reserves the right to terminate the repurchase program if, prior to its expiration date, it has acquired the maximum number of shares authorized by the board of directors, the maximum monetary amount assigned has been exceeded or if there is any other circumstance that makes it advisable.

Share purchase operations carried out under the repurchase program will be duly notified to the National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV") by means of the corresponding communication of "other relevant information", with the periodicity provided for in the regulations. The interruption, finalisation or modification of the program will also be the object of communication through a communication to the CNMV.

The repurchase program, which in any case will comply with the obligations that may be required to the Company, will have Banco de Sabadell as its main manager in accordance with the provisions of the applicable regulations.

The repurchase program is subject to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission, of March 8, 2016, which completes Regulation 596/2014 with regard to the regulatory technical standards relating to the conditions applicable to repurchase programs and stabilization measures, as well as other applicable regulations.

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERCROS, S.A.
12:23pERCROS S A : The Ercros board of directors approves the 7th treasury shares repurchase pro..
PU
11:33aERCROS S A : will distribute a dividend of 0.085 euros/share
PU
06/08ERCROS S A : In H1 2022, Ercros expects to obtain an EBITDA of EUR million and profits of ..
PU
05/04Ercros, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03ERCROS S A : Calling and agenda of the 2022 ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
05/03ERCROS S A : submits to the shareholders meeting a new directors' remuneration policy
PU
04/13ERCROS S A : informs about the announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
02/24ERCROS S A : Audit report, annual accounts, annual report and management report for the ye..
PU
01/15Ercros, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021ERCROS S A : The Ercros factory in Cerdanyola collaborates with a donation in the Red Cros..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 802 M 855 M 855 M
Net income 2021 43,3 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2021 68,4 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,93x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 366 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart ERCROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ercros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERCROS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,71
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Sebastián Espino Sosa Head-Innovation & Technology
Agustín Franco Blasco Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERCROS, S.A.24.92%396
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-2.59%90 204
AIR LIQUIDE2.06%80 779
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.08%39 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.34%36 032
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.43%29 702