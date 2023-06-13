Ercros S A : and the UB renew the agreement to carry out an archaeological intervention in Flix

Flix, June 13, 2023. - Ercros and the University of Barcelona (UB) have renewed their agreement to carry out an archaeological intervention on the grounds of the Flix factory, known as "la cloratita", outside the industrial site. This area housed a chlorinated explosives manufacturing plant in 1923, which fell into disuse after the Civil War.

Images of the students doing the archaeological work in the summer of 2022

The agreement, signed by Jaime Molina, director of the factory, and Queralt Solé, associate professor of the Contemporary History and Current World section of the UB, keeps the project started in 2019 active, whose objective is to investigate and publicize the industrial history of this area.

During the summer, a group of archaeology students from this university will carry out new excavations as part of their regulated practices.

This collaboration agreement between Ercros and the UB reinforces the commitment of both institutions to the archaeological research and preservation of the industrial heritage in the Flix area.