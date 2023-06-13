Advanced search
    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
2023-06-13
3.350 EUR   +0.15%
Ercros S A : and the UB renew the agreement to carry out an archaeological intervention in Flix
PU
05/11Ercros S A : The director of the Ercros pharmaceuticals division is committed to the future of the chemical industry
PU
05/03Ercros, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Ercros S A : and the UB renew the agreement to carry out an archaeological intervention in Flix

06/13/2023
Flix, June 13, 2023. - Ercros and the University of Barcelona (UB) have renewed their agreement to carry out an archaeological intervention on the grounds of the Flix factory, known as "la cloratita", outside the industrial site. This area housed a chlorinated explosives manufacturing plant in 1923, which fell into disuse after the Civil War.

Images of the students doing the archaeological work in the summer of 2022

The agreement, signed by Jaime Molina, director of the factory, and Queralt Solé, associate professor of the Contemporary History and Current World section of the UB, keeps the project started in 2019 active, whose objective is to investigate and publicize the industrial history of this area.

During the summer, a group of archaeology students from this university will carry out new excavations as part of their regulated practices.

This collaboration agreement between Ercros and the UB reinforces the commitment of both institutions to the archaeological research and preservation of the industrial heritage in the Flix area.

Ercros SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
