Barcelona, July 27, 2023. - In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter "Ercros" or "the Company"), and as a continuation of the other relevant information published on July 3, 2023 (number 23.385), hereby announces the following:

Ercros reports that, on July 24, 2023, the public deed of the reduction of its share capital amounting to EUR 1,548,897.00 has been registered in the Mercantile Register of Barcelona, corresponding to the cancellation of 5,162,990 own shares of EUR 0.30 of nominal value, representing 5.34% of the share.

The shares to be cancelled were acquired by the Company in the framework of the shareholder remuneration policy. By means of the cancellation of these shares, the shareholders automatically increase their percentage of participation in the share capital.

Following this reduction, Ercros' share capital amounts to 27,430,859.70 euros and is represented by 91,436,199 shares.

As a result of this operation, article 3 of Ercros' bylaws has been amended, which reads as follows:

«Article 3. Share capital

The share capital is twenty-seven million, four hundred and thirty thousand, eight hundred and fifty-nine euros and seventy cents (EUR 27,430,859.70) and is represented by ninety-one million, four hundred and thirty-six thousand, one hundred and ninety-nine (91,436,199) ordinary shares with a nominal value of 30 euro cents (EUR 0.30) each, which constitute a single class, are fully paid up and represented by means of book entries.»