  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Ercros, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:29 2022-11-14 am EST
3.155 EUR   +0.64%
Ercros S A : certifies compliance with its good governance

11/14/2022 | 08:15am EST
Barcelona, November 14, 2022. - Aenor has awarded Ercros the verification certificate for compliance with the Good corporate governance index ("GCGI"), with the highest rating, g++. This is the first time that Ercros has received this certificate, which is valid for three years.

The purpose of the GCGI is to evaluate and identify improvement actions and make comparisons with other companies. This index, which is based on European legal regulations and the CNMV's good governance code, uses the Good governance reputational index methodology created by Villafañe & Asociados and evaluates up to 165 criteria.

Ercros SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 13:14:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 035 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net income 2022 66,5 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2022 58,9 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,68x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 303 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,2%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Meritxell Albertí Méndez Finance Director
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Sebastián Espino Sosa Director-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERCROS, S.A.5.56%313
AIR LIQUIDE-2.83%72 853
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-27.07%67 486
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.38%38 205
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-3.44%29 000
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-13.76%23 426