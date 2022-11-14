Ercros S A : certifies compliance with its good governance

Barcelona, November 14, 2022. - Aenor has awarded Ercros the verification certificate for compliance with the Good corporate governance index ("GCGI"), with the highest rating, g++. This is the first time that Ercros has received this certificate, which is valid for three years.

The purpose of the GCGI is to evaluate and identify improvement actions and make comparisons with other companies. This index, which is based on European legal regulations and the CNMV's good governance code, uses the Good governance reputational index methodology created by Villafañe & Asociados and evaluates up to 165 criteria.