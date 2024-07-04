Ercros S A : collaborates in the training of Tortosa firefighters
July 04, 2024 at 04:08 am EDT
Share
The Ercros factory in Tortosa has organized, for four days in June, a technical conference aimed at the firefighters of the Tortosa park of the Generalitat de Catalunya, whose objective has been to train the new firefighters in the extinguishing systems of the factory, and, in turn, to make them aware of the products and raw materials that are used.
Rosa Ferràs, head of technical prevention, and Javier Fernández and Joan Rodríguez, technicians at the centre, have been responsible for carrying out the training at Ercros.
The management of the Tortosa fire station has thanked the attention received from Ercros.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Ercros SA published this content on
04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 July 2024 08:07:03 UTC.
Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Companyâs products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.