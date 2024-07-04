The Ercros factory in Tortosa has organized, for four days in June, a technical conference aimed at the firefighters of the Tortosa park of the Generalitat de Catalunya, whose objective has been to train the new firefighters in the extinguishing systems of the factory, and, in turn, to make them aware of the products and raw materials that are used.

Rosa Ferràs, head of technical prevention, and Javier Fernández and Joan Rodríguez, technicians at the centre, have been responsible for carrying out the training at Ercros.

The management of the Tortosa fire station has thanked the attention received from Ercros.