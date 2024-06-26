Ercros expects to obtain, in the first half of 2024:

An ordinary ebitda within the range [20 - 25] million euros, and a result within the range [(-2) - 0] million euros. These figures compare with an ebitda of 45.2 million euros and a profit of 16.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

Sales of finished goods within the range [345 - 355] million euros and a contribution within the range [120 - 125] million euros. These figures compare with sales of 419.5 million euros and a contribution of 144.9 million euros in the same period last year.

The estimate has been made based on the results closed in May and the visibility of the market in June.

The results for the first half of 2024 have been negatively affected by the force majeure declared by two of our suppliers, which have negatively affected productions and sales in the period. Despite the corrective actions carried out, we estimate the impact of these incidents to be a reduction in ebitda of between 2 and 3 million euros.



The forecast for the rest of 2024 is updated as follows: