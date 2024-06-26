Ercros S A : expects to achieve an ebitda within the range million
June 26, 2024 at 03:11 am EDT
Ercros expects to obtain, in the first half of 2024:
An ordinary ebitda within the range [20 - 25] million euros, and a result within the range [(-2) - 0] million euros. These figures compare with an ebitda of 45.2 million euros and a profit of 16.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year.
Sales of finished goods within the range [345 - 355] million euros and a contribution within the range [120 - 125] million euros. These figures compare with sales of 419.5 million euros and a contribution of 144.9 million euros in the same period last year.
The estimate has been made based on the results closed in May and the visibility of the market in June.
The results for the first half of 2024 have been negatively affected by the force majeure declared by two of our suppliers, which have negatively affected productions and sales in the period. Despite the corrective actions carried out, we estimate the impact of these incidents to be a reduction in ebitda of between 2 and 3 million euros.
The forecast for the rest of 2024 is updated as follows:
The consensus of the specialised publications once again delays the recovery from the current adjustment period, and places it throughout 2025.
In any case, Ercros will continue to execute the 3D Plan, maintain its presence in all the markets in which it operates and take advantage of the opportunities that arise to optimize its results.
Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Companyâs products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.