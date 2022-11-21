Advanced search
    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:38 2022-11-21 am EST
3.173 EUR   +1.21%
07:20aErcros S A : hosts the Formacare general assembly
PU
11/17Ercros S A : informs about the purchase of 245,851 own shares
PU
11/14Ercros S A : certifies compliance with its good governance
PU
Ercros S A : hosts the Formacare general assembly

11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
Ercros hosts the Formacare general assembly

Ercros has participated in the organization of the general assembly of Formacare, which in this occasion has been held in Barcelona. The company has acted as host of the meeting of the association that brings together 98% of formaldehyde producers from the European Union and Norway.

In the assembly, the main challenges and novelties of formaldehyde have been discussed, in particular, a new study on sensory irritation has been reported, the results of which will be announced in mid-2023.

On behalf of Ercros, the meeting was attended by Enric Montserrat, director of the intermediate chemicals division; Luis Ignacio Cerdà, commercial director of the division; Roger Pascual, product manager for formaldehyde and resins, and Jaume Morató, product manager for polyols and sodium formate.

Formaldehyde is one of the basic organic compounds, which is used as a raw material to make a wide range of chemicals. Ercros is the leading manufacturer in Spain and the fifth in Europe of this product, which it produces at its factories in Almussafes and Tortosa.

Formacare is part of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), promotes the safe use of formaldehyde and manufacturing in accordance with the strictest health and safety standards.

Barcelona, November 21, 2022

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 035 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
Net income 2022 66,5 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net Debt 2022 58,9 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,68x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 303 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ERCROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ercros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERCROS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Meritxell Albertí Méndez Finance Director
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Sebastián Espino Sosa Director-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERCROS, S.A.5.56%314
AIR LIQUIDE-1.71%73 939
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-27.76%66 888
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.88%39 248
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.77%26 799
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-21.31%21 417