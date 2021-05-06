Ercros S A : Annual report on corporate social responsibility (point 2nd A)

2020 was the year of covid-19. The impact of the pandemic has been felt in all aspects of our lives and, of course, in the Ercros Group. At the beginning of this emergency, Ercros created the covid-19 corporate monitoring committee ("CMC-19") and monitoring committees at all its facilities where, in close collaboration with employee representatives, it examined how the problem was progressing and designed plans to manage the situation. This has enabled the Group to implement preventive, organisational and control measures adapted to each production facility in accordance with the recommendations and mandates of the administrative authorities responsible; to reduce the spread of the virus among its workers; and to ensure that business activities are maintained. Thanks to these measures, the Group has continued its production as normal as a chemical company providing essential services. In 2020 we continued to make progress with regard to the environment, sustainability and governance. We have implemented a zero tolerance policy with regard to market manipulation, made progress in disseminating the code of ethical conduct, which has now been signed by practically all the staff, and maintained our commitment to voluntary programmes and agreements such as the UN Global Compact, the Responsible Care programme promoted by the chemical industry, and the code of good governance for listed companies approved by the Spanish National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV"). EcoVadis has rated the Ercros Group as a Platinum company, with a score of 81 out of This rating places us among the top 1% of the best rated companies. We have also contributed to the achievement of the UN's sustainable development goals ("SDGs") for people, the planet and prosperity. In 2020 Ercros adhered to the Catalan government's climate action commitments, the main objective of which is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by promoting the energy transition and adopting circular economy principles. Ercros' commitment to decarbonisation is clearly reflected in its 3D Plan, approved by the board of directors in January 2021.

In 2020 we reduced water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions per tonne produced. We have continued to devote efforts and resources to minimising the environmental impact of our factories and to improving the quality of the soil affected by carrying out our production activity in the past. Thanks to the logistical and operational improvements made in freight transport, we have saved 1,840 tonnes of CO2. The Ercros Group's workforce remained stable in 2020. The fact that the vast majority of our employees have indefinite-term contracts and that the length of service of our workforce is relatively long are clear indicators of the quality employment offered by the Group. However, we have a long way to go with regard to gender. Although the number of women has increased slightly during the year, we are aware that their weight in the workforce, 17%, can clearly be improved and will require a greater effort on our part. With regard to prevention, all Ercros production facilities have successfully completed the process of migrating to the "ISO 45000 - Occupational health and safety management systems" standard. However, it has not been a good year in terms of the accident rate, whereby the indicators have worsened after a very good 2019 in this regard. Carelessness in the tasks and activities being carried out is the reason behind the majority of accidents, which is why in 2021 we have launched a campaign to highlight this problem. The changes in data on absenteeism due to common illness was also not positive in 2020. The increase in absenteeism is a widespread problem in the Spanish industrial sector, which was exacerbated this year by the adverse effect of covid-19. We set up working groups to analyse the causes of absenteeism and establish measures to reduce the rate. The training of Group employees is a key tool for maintaining competitiveness and achieving safe work. In 2020, 93% of the workforce participated in some training activity, for a total of 23,185 educational hours.