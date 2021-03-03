Log in
Ercros S A : and the CSIC sign an agreement to study the degradation of plastics in mountain rivers

03/03/2021 | 06:16am EST
Barcelona, March 3, 2021. - Ercros and the Higher Council for Scientific Research ("CSIC") have signed a collaboration agreement to study the degradation of plastics in mountain rivers. The study will compare the performance of different materials placed on the ground, as well as immersed in the water of the rivers, such as dry leaves and plastics of fossil origin, and biopolymers of plant origin and biodegradable from the ErcrosBio range.

The study is being carried out in the rivers and in the fluvial environment of the Les Capçaleres del Ter i el Freser natural park, around the influence area of the Vallter 2000 ski resort (Setcases, Girona). This study is part of the Plastic0pyr project, an ambitious project whose objective is to sustainably prevent the accumulation of plastics in mountainous environments. To this end, an analysis of the life cycle of plastics will be carried out, among other actions. The study has been cofinanced by the European Regional Development Fund ("ERDF") and has the participation of Spanish and French entities.

Ercros provides different plastics to the project, including their biopolymers, as well as their knowledge of the characteristics and performance of these materials; materials that will be subjected, predictably, throughout an annual cycle to different environmental conditions of light and temperature to analyse their weight loss and change in structure. On behalf of Ercros, the plastics R&D team participates in the project.

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
