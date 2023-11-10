Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Company's products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.

Sector Commodity Chemicals