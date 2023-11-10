Ercros S A : obtains 42 million ebitda and 6 million profit
November 10, 2023 at 04:50 pm EST
In the first nine months of 2023, Ercros has obtained a contribution of EUR 190 million, an ebitda of EUR 42 million and a profit of EUR 6 million.
These results have been achieved despite a demand for chemical products that continues to show signs of weakness, with very volatile markets, subject to growing competition and in full downward adjustment of prices and volumes. The drastic increase in energy and raw materials costs that the war in Ukraine caused in 2022 continues to distort the functioning of European economies.
Even considering the high level of uncertainty that the industrial sector is experiencing today, we believe it is useful to advance the following forecast for the year 2023: sales of finished products, EUR 710-720 million; contribution, EUR 230-240 million; adjusted ebitda, EUR 45-55 million; and profit, EUR 0-10 million.
In any case, Ercros maintains a solid financial situation, with EUR 132 million of liquidity, the company will continue to execute the 3D Plan in order to advance in the decarbonization of its processes and operations, it will maintain its presence in the markets in which it operates and will take advantage of the opportunities that arise to defend its margins.
Profit and loss account for the first nine months of 2023 and 2022
Ercros SA is a Spain-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the chemical industry. The Company's products are structured into three business lines: Businesses Associated to Chlorine, which comprises the production of chlorine, ethyl acetate, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, dichloroethane, chloromethane, sodium chlorate and caustic potash, polyvinyl chloride (PCV), as well as water disinfectants; Intermediate Chemicals, which produces formaldehyde, glues and resins for the fiberboard and plywood industries, and Pharmaceuticals, which comprises raw material and intermediate products used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Marcoating SLU, Gades Ltd and Ercekol AIE, among others. In April 2014, it sold Fosfatos de Cartagena SLU to Timab Iberica.